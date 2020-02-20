Tufts Health Freedom Plan Expanding Virtual Health Care Globally

CONCORD, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Freedom Plan announced today the expansion of its telehealth virtual health care solution. Commercial members can now access US-based, board-certified providers for general medical needs and diagnoses from anywhere in the world – at no cost.1

"Telehealth provides members access to the care they need in a timely, convenient and affordable manner, no matter the circumstance," said Gerri Vaughan, president, Tufts Health Freedom Plan. "New Hampshire is a large state, with many members living in rural areas. With telehealth, we can eliminate the physical boundaries of accessing care and deliver a better member experience. This will not only assist our members in maintaining coverage wherever they might live or work, but also help them with their peace of mind by knowing that they can access health care no matter where they are."

The global capability and elimination of the cost share enhancements were developed to increase access to care and help members continue to seek the services and treatments they need. Telehealth can take the hassle out of scheduling appointments and long wait times of in-office settings. It is also a cost-effective tool for employers, who can save on their medical trend and minimize daily disruptions in their workforce.

To access the telehealth solution, Tufts Health Freedom Plan members can download the Teladoc® app on their mobile devices to diagnose non-emergency general medical conditions, including cold and flu symptoms, allergies, sinus infections and sore throats. In a recent Telehealth Satisfaction Study, J.D Power awarded Teladoc® one of the highest consumer satisfaction ratings among the leading telehealth services.

Tufts Health Freedom Plan launched its telehealth solution in 2018. It is available to members in fully-insured accounts, and members who are part of a self-funded employer group that has purchased this optional benefit.1 Behavioral health and dermatology specialists are also available to members throughout the United States – at no cost, however they are not yet available globally. Telehealth is one of several digital tools for Tufts Health Freedom Plan members – all designed to provide convenience and flexibility to enhance the member experience and provide cost-savings to employers. For more information visit https://thfp.com/members/health-information-and-tools/digital-tools/telehealth.

Tufts Health Freedom Plan offers innovative health plan options for employers and their employees and families. Touching 40,000 New Hampshire lives, it is a first of its kind joint venture in New Hampshire, formed by Tufts Health Plan and Granite Health, out of the shared commitment to coordinating care, achieving the best health outcomes for members and reducing health care costs over time.

The five founding Granite Health systems are Catholic Medical Center, Concord Hospital, LRGHealthcare, Southern New Hampshire Health and Wentworth-Douglass Health System.

1 Saver plan members are covered in full after their deductible is met.

