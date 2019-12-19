Tufts Health Freedom Plan Expands Alternative Care Options with Unlimited Acupuncture Coverage

CONCORD, N.H., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Freedom Plan announced today it will provide access to unlimited acupuncture coverage for members with fully insured commercial plans, including employer-sponsored plans. This new benefit is part of Tufts Health Freedom Plan's efforts to expand alternative care options and better serve the diverse needs of its members.

Through this new network of acupuncture practitioners, members will pay the same copay or other cost share as a primary care provider visit depending on their plan. No prior authorization or referrals will be required, and the coverage is effective as of January 1, 2020.

This new benefit complements a variety of other wellness programs and services Tufts Health Freedom Plan members can save on, including massage, meditation, stress management, physical fitness programs, and brain fitness (Brain HQ) exercises.

"We're pleased to expand acupuncture coverage, which is part of our mission of delivering affordable and accessible alternative health care options for our members," said Gerri Vaughan, president of Tufts Health Freedom Plan. "Acupuncture is a valuable tool for a variety of conditions, including pain management, and this new benefit helps ensure our members can access quality holistic care."

The acupuncture benefit is available to members in fully-insured commercial accounts, and members who are part of self-funded employer groups that have purchased the optional benefit. For more information, visit https://thfp.com.

About Tufts Health Freedom Plan

Tufts Health Freedom Plan offers innovative health plan options for employers and their employees and families. Touching 40,000 New Hampshire lives, it is a first of its kind joint venture in New Hampshire, formed by Tufts Health Plan and Granite Health, out of the shared commitment to coordinating care, achieving the best health outcomes for members and reducing health care costs over time.

The five founding Granite Health systems are Catholic Medical Center, Concord Hospital, LRGHealthcare, Southern New Hampshire Health and Wentworth-Douglass Health System.

