Tufts Health Freedom Plan Launches New Mobile App

"This new app provides our members with state-of-the-art technology to complement the innovative services they already receive from Tufts Health Freedom Plan," said Gerri Vaughan, President of Tufts Health Freedom Plan. "Our goal is to provide our members with a simplified and more seamless health care experience. This app is just one of the ways we are working to make our members lives easier."

The application, available for download in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, includes several features that will allow members to have easier access to their benefits. Members can check claims to keep track of all the services they have received, as well as their deductible and any cost-share responsibilities. Members can also search for providers and find estimated costs by provider for specific services using the Treatment Cost Estimator tool. Additionally, members can use the app to view their member ID card, eliminating the need to carry it around.

The member app is one in a suite of digital tools offered to Tufts Health Freedom Plan members. For more information, or for instructions on how to access the new tools, members can visit https://thfp.com/members/health-information-and-tools/digital-tools or call the number on the back of their member ID card.

About Tufts Health Freedom Plan

Tufts Health Freedom Plan offers innovative health plan options for employers and their employees and families. Touching 40,000 New Hampshire lives, it is a first of its kind joint venture in New Hampshire, formed by Tufts Health Plan and Granite Health, out of the shared commitment to coordinating care, achieving the best health outcomes for members and reducing health care costs over time.

The five founding Granite Health systems are Catholic Medical Center, Concord Hospital, LRGHealthcare, Southern New Hampshire Health and Wentworth-Douglass Health System.

For more information, visit https://thfp.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

