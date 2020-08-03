Tufts Health Freedom Plan Offering Members New Way to Save on Prescription Drugs Through a Robust Online Tool

CONCORD, N.H., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Freedom Plan is offering its members a new online tool to help them save on their prescription drugs. MyPrescription Shopper, powered by Rx Savings Solutions, is a no cost, online tool designed to identify lower cost medications and provide savings opportunities to health plan members. MyPrescription Shopper is part of a suite of innovative digital tools and benefit programs designed to address the rising costs of health care for Tufts Health Freedom Plan members and employer groups.

"The price inflation of existing drugs on the market combined with the high cost of new therapies creates a barrier to care and can result in many members choosing to skip necessary medications," said Gerri Vaughan, Tufts Health Freedom Plan president. "The goal of this tool is to quickly identify less expensive medications or pharmacies so our members can continue to get the care they need without the hassle of high prescription drug costs getting in the way of their health."

MyPrescription Shopper provides more complete medication management including access to less expensive generics, alternate medications and dosage change opportunities specific to the health plan's formulary, as well as personalized medication reports. This pharmacy savings tool also manages changes with the members' physician to make selecting an alternate medication seamless and easy. MyPrescription Shopper offers lower cost options for both mail orders and in-store purchases and refills.

Accessible from the online Tufts Health Freedom Plan member portal, MyPrescription Shopper is the most recent addition to the company's digital tools, which includes 24/7 access to Telehealth virtual health care, a robust mobile application and a treatment cost estimator tool, designed to enhance member experience and provide cost-saving opportunities to employers.

MyPrescription Shopper will be available to all fully-insured commercial members in August 2020.

About Tufts Health Freedom Plan

Tufts Health Freedom Plan offers innovative health plan options for employers and their employees and families. Touching 40,000 New Hampshire lives, it is a first of its kind joint venture in New Hampshire, formed by Tufts Health Plan and Granite Health, out of the shared commitment to coordinating care, achieving the best health outcomes for members and reducing health care costs over time.

For more information, visit https://thfp.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Rx Savings Solutions

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. Founded and operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers, Rx Savings Solutions supports a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. Using the team's clinical backgrounds, Rx Savings Solutions delivers proactive, personalized recommendations on ways to optimize therapies to members, while achieving proven savings results for employers, employees and health plans. Located in Kansas City, Rx Savings Solutions serves self-insured businesses, employer groups, health plans and their more than 6.5 million members nationwide. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact: Kathleen Makela

[email protected]

857-304-8293

SOURCE Tufts Health Freedom Plan