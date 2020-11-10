Tufts Health Plan Brings Pioneering In-Home Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program to Massachusetts

"The opioid epidemic has ravaged our region, having a lasting impact on many of our members and their families," said Emily Bailey, vice president of Behavioral Health at Tufts Health Plan. "Aware Recovery Care offers an evidence-based service that makes treatment possible while handling the other challenges that life throws our way. They work to minimize the stigma associated with substance use disorder and use recovery-oriented principles to provide care for those who have not found success using other methods. We are very excited about this collaboration, as providing innovative and effective treatment options for our members is one of our top priorities."

The opioid epidemic is increasingly prominent in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire, which have recorded some of the highest opioid-related death rates in the New England area. 2 Extensive research has shown that receiving medical care and monitored support in the home promotes faster recovery, improves health outcomes and increases overall physical and psychological well-being. Aware Recovery Care provides private, personalized care for people seeking individualized drug and/or alcohol addiction rehabilitation treatment while living in their own homes. For those currently receiving inpatient care, Aware Recovery Care provides a seamless home transition. Built on the visiting nurse model, Aware Recovery Care provides a multi-disciplinary team for each individual, which is led by an addiction psychiatrist and supported by an addiction nurse, a licensed marriage and family therapist, an individual therapist and a certified recovery advisor. The goal of the team is to assist each individual to learn the new skills and daily habits they must have to lead lives free of alcohol and/or drugs –in the comfort and privacy of their own communities.

"The timing of Aware Recovery Care's In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT) offering could not be any more ideal. The challenges to improve both access to and outcomes for treatment for a population in need are ever-present. Fully operational throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Aware Recovery Care provides clients with high quality, convenient, and comprehensive care by a visiting multi-disciplinary team of addiction professionals in the home, and has been doing so, since 2011. With the support of the visionaries at Tufts Health Plan, we are excited to offer their members and the people of Massachusetts an innovative solution to treat the disease of addiction safely in the home," said Steve Randazzo, CEO of Aware Recovery Care.

Commercial members3 interested in learning more should call 617-430-4949. Employers or brokers should reach out to their account representatives for more information.

About Tufts Health Plan

Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.15 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).** Our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of a possible 5.***

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021.

**NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020

***NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.

About Aware Recovery Care

Aware Recovery Care is a pioneer in the in-home mental health industry and provides novel In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT) in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, and Massachusetts. As a hybrid of both home and integrated medical and behavioral health, Aware Recovery Care has served thousands of clients throughout the Northeastern and Southeastern United States. The effectiveness of the novel Aware IHAT model has been validated by years of patient outcomes and over 17 quarters of payor data, proving the thesis that the home is the optimal modality for most patients seeking recovery from substance use disorders. To learn more, visit: https://www.awarerecoverycare.com/

1 https://www.awarerecoverycare.com/in-home-recovery

2 National Institute on Drug Abuse

3 Excluding QHP membership

