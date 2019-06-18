Tufts Health Plan Employees Serving Communities Across New England for Company's Annual Volunteer Day

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,000 Tufts Health Plan employees are traveling across New England today to serve local nonprofits as part of its 11th Annual Volunteer Day.

Tufts Health Plan's mission is to improve the health and wellness of the diverse communities it serves. During Volunteer Day, employees showcase this commitment by giving back to the cities and towns where they live and work. The health plan is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

"Volunteering isn't just something we do; it's who we are," said Tom Croswell, Tufts Health Plan president and CEO. "I'm incredibly proud of our dedicated employees who are so committed to our members and our local communities each and every day."

Volunteers will participate in a range of projects, including preparing meals for people with chronic illnesses, doing yard work, engaging older people in their choice of activities, sorting donated food, assembling books for people who are blind or visually impaired, setting up sites for summer camps, and more.

"Volunteer Day builds on the everyday work we do as a company to improve the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve," said Nora Moreno Cargie, vice president of corporate citizenship for Tufts Health Plan and president of its Foundation. "We support and encourage employees to be engaged in community to make a difference. And they do."

Tufts Health Plan projects employees will complete approximately 3,000 service hours throughout the day. That time is valued at nearly $100,000 in total hours spent in community according to Independent Sector.

A full list of projects and their descriptions is below.

Organization Project Description Project Location 2Life Communities Volunteers will build a vertical garden so residents can enjoy nature and cultivate and grow herbs, vegetables and flowers. 30 Wallingford Rd

Brighton, MA 49 Edmands Rd Framingham, MA Bay Cove Human Services Volunteers will rake, clean up and help to beautify two properties used by clients of Bay Cove Human Services. 36 & 44 Orlando St

Mattapan, MA Bread of Life Volunteers will unload the truck, shelve and bag food for residents and clean the pantry area. 54 Eastern Ave Malden, MA Carroll Center for the Blind Volunteers will help with store inventory and painting the lecture hall. 770 Centre St Newton, MA Community Rowing Volunteers will improve safe access to the water for all rowers 20 Nonantum Rd

Brighton, MA Community Servings Volunteers will prepare and package meals in the kitchen 18 Marbury Ter

Jamaica Plain, MA Connecticut Food Bank Volunteers will work in the warehouse, inspecting, sorting and packing food and grocery products. 2 Research Parkway Wallingford, CT Cradles to Crayons Volunteers will help with inspecting, sorting and packaging donations 155 N Beacon St

Brighton, MA Easter Seals Volunteers will provide improvements to the Equestrian Center and other recreational areas to include general barn maintenance from painting and building paddocks to spring cleanup. 3 Randolph St. # 1 Canton, MA Emerald Necklace Conservancy Volunteers will work on ecological restoration such as planting trees or wildflowers, controlling erosion, building trails, or managing invasive species in Franklin Park. 125 Fenway Boston, MA Esplanade Association Volunteers will remove invasive plants or weeds and clean up litter along the Esplanade. Clarendon Plaza Nearest Footbridge: Dartmouth St. Footbridge Boston, MA Federal Hill House Volunteers will work on the playground and outside space to get ready for summer camp. Activities will include outdoor clean-up, paint games on playground asphalt. 9 Courtland St

Providence, RI Friendly House Neighborhood Center Volunteers will help get the organization ready for summer camp. Activities include but not limited to: Painting, cleaning or organizing 36 Wall St

Worcester, MA Germantown Neighborhood Center Volunteers will paint the entry way and other spaces and organize kitchen and pantry spaces. 366 Palmer St Quincy, MA Greater Boston Food Bank Volunteers will work in the warehouse, inspecting, sorting and packing food and grocery products. 70 South Bay Ave

Boston, MA Hope and Comfort Volunteers will pack personal hygiene products to be distributed to youth organizations and food pantries. 659 Highland Ave Needham, MA Mass Audubon's Habitat Education Center and Wildlife Sanctuary Volunteers will use weed wrenches, loppers, saws and hand pruners to pull, cut pile, haul and chip meadow areas of the property. 10 Juniper Rd

Belmont, MA Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless Volunteers will work in teams to build a bed, which includes assembling, sanding, painting and the opportunity to write a personalized message. Beds are delivered to children in need across Massachusetts Tufts Health Plan 705 Mt. Auburn St Watertown, MA Mill City Grows Volunteers will help with planting, weeding, harvesting, washing vegetables and preparing planting beds. 650 Suffolk St Suite G10, Lowell, MA National Braille Press Volunteers will help to assemble the print/braille book "Miss Nelson is Missing" for blind children 88 St. Stephen St

Boston, MA New Hampshire Food Bank Garden Volunteers will work in the production garden which supplies fresh vegetables to local food pantries. Duties will include weeding, planting or transplanting seedlings. 1056 River Rd

Manchester, NH Operation American Soldier Volunteers will make Paracord "Survival" bracelets which will be distributed to deployed troops. Tufts Health Plan 705 Mt. Auburn St Watertown, MA Pine Street Inn Volunteers will work in the kitchen chopping vegetables, making sandwiches, weighing food and providing other basic meal preparation 444 Harrison Ave

Boston, MA Project Hope Volunteers will help with Project Hope's Summer Kick Off barbeque. Volunteers will do face painting, flip burgers, run the kids games, help with set-up and break-down. 550 Dudley St Roxbury, MA Providence Boys and Girls Club Volunteers will provide outdoor clean-up, set up for summer camp, painting. 550 Branch Ave

Providence, RI Rhode Island Community Food Bank Volunteers will work in the warehouse, inspecting, sorting and packing food and grocery products. 200 Niantic Ave Providence, RI Service Dog Project Volunteers will conduct activities ranging from kennel cleaning and fence building to grass seeding and raking leaves. 37 Boxford Rd Ipswich, MA Springwell Volunteers will make Hello Summer Cards for recipients of the Meals on Wheels program Tufts Health Plan 705 Mt. Auburn St. Watertown, MA St. Francis House Volunteers will assist with meal preparation in the kitchen and clothing distribution 39 Boylston St

Boston, MA The Dimock Center Volunteers will clean-up the Center grounds 55 Dimock St

Boston, MA The Food Project Volunteers will help with planting, weeding, harvesting, washing vegetables and preparing planting beds. 94 Concord Rd

Intersection of Rte 126 and Baker Bridge Rd

Lincoln, MA United Way Volunteers will assemble activities and include supplies like Play-Doh, laces, jumbo crayons, stickers, etc. in the Fine Motor Fun Kits which will be distributed to local nonprofits serving children 0-5. Tufts Health Plan 705 Mt. Auburn St. Watertown, MA Urban Farming Institute Volunteers will plant, weed, compost and water crops. 227 Harold Street, Dorchester, MA Waltham Boys & Girls Club Volunteers will help to prepare the Club for an amazing start to summer camp. Projects may include outdoor clean-up and painting, organizing art supplies, decorating bulletin boards and more 20 Exchange St

Waltham, MA Waltham Fields Community Farms Volunteers will tend specific crops, tasks may include weeding by hand or hoe, transplanting seedlings, planting seeds in rows or other tasks that need to be done that day. 240 Beaver St Waltham, MA Watertown Boys & Girls Club Volunteers will set up the site at Hale Reservation in Westwood where the club holds its summer camp. Tasks include cleaning up the area, sectioning off parts of the site for different activities, putting up tents, loading supplies and more. 80 Carby St

Watertown, MA Worcester County Food Bank Volunteers will sort, inspect and organize donated food and grocery products. 474 Boston Turnpike

Shrewsbury, MA

About Tufts Health Plan

Celebrating our 40th anniversary in 2019, Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.16 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible. i

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn

i Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019.

Contact: Kathleen Makela

kathleen_makela@tufts-health.com

857-304-8293

SOURCE Tufts Health Plan

Related Links

http://www.tuftshealthplan.com

