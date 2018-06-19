Tufts Health Plan Employees to Fan out Across New England to Serve Communities During Company's Tenth Annual Volunteer Day

"Our employees are extraordinary, and they demonstrate their commitment to our community and our members each and every day," said Tom Croswell, Tufts Health Plan president and CEO. "Seeing more than 750 employees giving back reflects our values and makes me proud. I am thankful for each and every employee who is out in the community today."

Now in its tenth year, Volunteer Day builds on the work Tufts Health Plan does throughout the year. Employees volunteered 7,193 hours in the community in 2017. This year, the company's ambitious goal of 10,000 hours in community volunteering is to mark the Tufts Health Plan Foundation's 10-year anniversary.

"What an honor to work with colleagues who care about our communities and show it with action," said Nora Moreno Cargie, vice president for corporate citizenship and president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation. "This Volunteer Day, Tufts Health Plan is living its values—from our senior leaders to our customer service staff-- together we expect to make a real difference to the nonprofit organizations and the people they serve."

The Tufts Health Plan team expects to complete 2000 hours on Volunteer Day. The value of the company's volunteer time, grants, matching gifts, sponsorship support to nonprofits, in-kind and other donations totaled more than $5 million in 2017.

A full list of projects and their descriptions is below.

Organization Project Description Project Location Bay Cove Human Services Volunteers will rake, clean up and help to

beautify two properties used by clients of Bay

Cove Human Services. 36 & 44 Orlando St Mattapan, MA Community Rowing Volunteers will improve safe access to the water

for all rowers 20 Nonantum Rd Brighton, MA Community Servings Volunteers will prepare and package meals in the

kitchen 18 Marbury Ter Jamaica Plain, MA Connecticut Food Bank Volunteers will sort and pack food and grocery

products. 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT Cradles to Crayons Volunteers will help with inspecting, sorting and

packaging donations 155 N Beacon St Brighton, MA Esplanade Association Volunteers will remove invasive plants or weeds

and clean up litter along the Esplanade. Clarendon Plaza Nearest Footbridge:

Dartmouth St. Footbridge Boston, MA Federal Hill House Volunteers will work on the playground and

outside space to get ready for summer camp.

Activities will include outdoor clean-up, paint

games on playground asphalt. 9 Courtland St Providence, RI Friendly House

Neighborhood Center Volunteers will help get the organization ready

for summer camp. Activities include but not

limited to: Painting, cleaning or organizing 36 Wall St Worcester, MA Greater Boston Food

Bank Volunteers will work in the warehouse,

inspecting, sorting and packing food and grocery

products. 70 South Bay Ave Boston, MA Jewish Community

Housing for the Elderly:

Shillman House Volunteers will paint Kindness Rocks to line

pathways in the gardens; volunteers will also play

trivia with residents 49 Edmands Rd Framingham, MA Jewish Community

Housing for the Elderly:

Coleman House Volunteers will paint Kindness Rocks to line

pathways in the gardens; volunteers will also play

trivia with residents 677 Winchester St Newton, MA Life Connection Center Volunteers will help with neighborhood clean-up,

picking up around the neighborhood and

beautifying the outside space at the center.

Volunteers will also work in the soup kitchen. 192 Appleton St Lowell, MA Mass Audubon's Habitat

Education Center and

Wildlife Sanctuary Volunteers will use weed wrenches, loppers,

saws and hand pruners to pull, cut pile, haul and

chip meadow areas of the property. 10 Juniper Rd Belmont, MA Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless Volunteers will work in teams to build a bed,

which includes assembling, sanding, painting and

the opportunity to write a personalized message.

Beds are delivered to children in need across

Massachusetts Tufts Health Plan 705 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA National Braille Press Volunteers will help to assemble print/braille

books for blind children 88 St. Stephen St Boston, MA New Hampshire Food

Bank Garden Volunteers will work in the production garden

which supplies fresh vegetables to local food

pantries. Duties will include weeding, planting or

transplanting seedlings. 1056 River Rd Manchester, NH Operation American

Soldier Volunteers will make Paracord "Survival"

bracelets which will be distributed to deployed

troops. Tufts Health Plan 705 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA Pine Street Inn Volunteers will work in the kitchen chopping vegetables,

making sandwiches, weighing food

and providing other basic meal preparation 444 Harrison Ave Boston, MA Room to Grow Volunteers will sort, organize and display

donations of baby items 142 Berkley St #22 Boston, MA Springwell - Meals on

Wheels Volunteers from the Senior Products and Tufts

Health Public Plans members' services call center

will make Hello Summer Cards for the Meals on

Wheels program Tufts Health Plan 705 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA St. Francis House Volunteers will assist with meal preparation in

the kitchen and clothing distribution 39 Boylston St Boston, MA The Dimock Center Volunteers will clean-up the Center grounds 55 Dimock St Boston, MA The Food Project Volunteers will help with planting, weeding,

harvesting, washing vegetables and preparing

planting beds. 94 Concord Rd Intersection of Rte 126 and Baker Bridge Rd Lincoln, MA Urban Farming Institute Volunteers will plant, weed, compost and water

crops. 227 Harold Street, Dorchester, MA Victory Programs -

Revision Urban Farm Volunteers will work in ReVision's Urban Farm

weeding, planting or transplanting seedlings 38 Fabyan St Dorchester, MA Waltham Boys & Girls

Club Volunteers will help to prepare the Club for an

amazing start to summer camp. Projects may

include outdoor clean-up and painting, organizing

art supplies, decorating bulletin boards and more 20 Exchange St Waltham, MA Watertown Boys & Girls

Club Volunteers will set up the site at Hale Reservation

in Westwood where the club holds it summer

camp. Tasks include cleaning up the area,

sectioning off parts of the site for different

activities, putting up tents, loading supplies and

more. 80 Carby St Westwood, MA Women's Lunch Place Volunteers will assist kitchen staff with food

preparation, serving meals to guests, and

cleaning up. 67 Newbury St Boston, MA Worcester County Food

Bank Volunteers will sort, inspect and organize

donated food and grocery products. 474 Boston Turnpike Shrewsbury, MA

About Tufts Health Plan

Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.1 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance.

We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction:

Our private HMO and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 and our Massachusetts Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of 5 by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. i

Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.ii

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit tuftshealthplan.com/connections. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

i The National Committee for Quality Assurance Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings and Medicaid Health Insurance Ratings 2017-2018. This rating references Tufts Health Plan's Massachusetts Medicaid plan. Tufts Health Plan's Rhode Island Medicaid plan has not yet been rated.

ii Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016 -2018.

