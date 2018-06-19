Tufts Health Plan Employees to Fan out Across New England to Serve Communities During Company's Tenth Annual Volunteer Day

35 Projects Benefit 29 Non-Profits Across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut

News provided by

Tufts Health Plan

08:00 ET

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan employees are traveling across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Rhode Island today during the company's tenth annual Volunteer Day, to serve local nonprofits in projects ranging from food preparation to yard work.

"Our employees are extraordinary, and they demonstrate their commitment to our community and our members each and every day," said Tom Croswell, Tufts Health Plan president and CEO. "Seeing more than 750 employees giving back reflects our values and makes me proud. I am thankful for each and every employee who is out in the community today."

Now in its tenth year, Volunteer Day builds on the work Tufts Health Plan does throughout the year. Employees volunteered 7,193 hours in the community in 2017. This year, the company's ambitious goal of 10,000 hours in community volunteering is to mark the Tufts Health Plan Foundation's 10-year anniversary.

"What an honor to work with colleagues who care about our communities and show it with action," said Nora Moreno Cargie, vice president for corporate citizenship and president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation. "This Volunteer Day, Tufts Health Plan is living its values—from our senior leaders to our customer service staff-- together we expect to make a real difference to the nonprofit organizations and the people they serve."

The Tufts Health Plan team expects to complete 2000 hours on Volunteer Day. The value of the company's volunteer time, grants, matching gifts, sponsorship support to nonprofits, in-kind and other donations totaled more than $5 million in 2017.

A full list of projects and their descriptions is below.

Organization

Project Description

Project Location

Bay Cove Human Services

Volunteers will rake, clean up and help to
beautify two properties used by clients of Bay
Cove Human Services.

36 & 44 Orlando St

Mattapan, MA

Community Rowing

Volunteers will improve safe access to the water
for all rowers

20 Nonantum Rd

Brighton, MA

Community Servings

Volunteers will prepare and package meals in the
kitchen

18 Marbury Ter

Jamaica Plain, MA

Connecticut Food Bank

Volunteers will sort and pack food and grocery
products.

2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT

Cradles to Crayons

Volunteers will help with inspecting, sorting and
packaging donations

155 N Beacon St

Brighton, MA

Esplanade Association

Volunteers will remove invasive plants or weeds
and clean up litter along the Esplanade.

Clarendon Plaza

Nearest Footbridge:
Dartmouth St. Footbridge

Boston, MA

Federal Hill House

Volunteers will work on the playground and
outside space to get ready for summer camp. 
Activities will include outdoor clean-up, paint
games on playground asphalt.

9 Courtland St

Providence, RI

Friendly House
Neighborhood Center

Volunteers will help get the organization ready
for summer camp.  Activities include but not
limited to:  Painting, cleaning or organizing

36 Wall St

Worcester, MA

Greater Boston Food
Bank

Volunteers will work in the warehouse,
inspecting, sorting and packing food and grocery
products.

70 South Bay Ave

Boston, MA

Jewish Community
Housing for the Elderly:
Shillman House

Volunteers will paint Kindness Rocks to line
pathways in the gardens; volunteers will also play
trivia with residents

49 Edmands Rd

Framingham, MA

Jewish Community
Housing for the Elderly:
Coleman House

Volunteers will paint Kindness Rocks to line
pathways in the gardens; volunteers will also play
trivia with residents

677 Winchester St

Newton, MA

Life Connection Center

Volunteers will help with neighborhood clean-up,
picking up around the neighborhood and
beautifying the outside space at the center.
Volunteers will also work in the soup kitchen.

192 Appleton St

Lowell, MA

Mass Audubon's Habitat
Education Center and
Wildlife Sanctuary

Volunteers will use weed wrenches, loppers,
saws and hand pruners to pull, cut pile, haul and
chip meadow areas of the property.

10 Juniper Rd

Belmont, MA

Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless

Volunteers will work in teams to build a bed,
which includes assembling, sanding, painting and
the opportunity to write a personalized message.
Beds are delivered to children in need across
Massachusetts

Tufts Health Plan

705 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA

National Braille Press

Volunteers will help to assemble print/braille
books for blind children

88 St. Stephen St

Boston, MA

New Hampshire Food
Bank Garden

Volunteers will work in the production garden
which supplies fresh vegetables to local food
pantries.  Duties will include weeding, planting or
transplanting seedlings.

1056 River Rd

Manchester, NH

Operation American
Soldier

Volunteers will make Paracord "Survival"
bracelets which will be distributed to deployed
troops.

Tufts Health Plan

705 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA

Pine Street Inn

Volunteers will work in the kitchen chopping vegetables,
making sandwiches, weighing food
and providing other basic meal preparation

444 Harrison Ave

Boston, MA

Room to Grow

Volunteers will sort, organize and display
donations of baby items

142 Berkley St #22

Boston, MA

Springwell - Meals on
Wheels

Volunteers from the Senior Products and Tufts
Health Public Plans members' services call center
will make Hello Summer Cards for the Meals on
Wheels program

Tufts Health Plan

705 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA

St. Francis House

Volunteers will assist with meal preparation in
the kitchen and clothing distribution

39 Boylston St

Boston, MA

The Dimock Center

Volunteers will clean-up the Center grounds

55 Dimock St

Boston, MA

The Food Project

Volunteers will help with planting, weeding,
harvesting, washing vegetables and preparing
planting beds.

94 Concord Rd

Intersection of Rte 126 and Baker Bridge Rd

Lincoln, MA

Urban Farming Institute

Volunteers will plant, weed, compost and water
crops.

227 Harold Street, Dorchester, MA

Victory Programs -
Revision Urban Farm

Volunteers will work in ReVision's Urban Farm
weeding, planting or transplanting seedlings

38 Fabyan St

Dorchester, MA

Waltham Boys & Girls
Club

Volunteers will help to prepare the Club for an
amazing start to summer camp.  Projects may
include outdoor clean-up and painting, organizing
art supplies, decorating bulletin boards and more

20 Exchange St

Waltham, MA

Watertown Boys & Girls
Club

Volunteers will set up the site at Hale Reservation
in Westwood where the club holds it summer
camp.  Tasks include cleaning up the area,
sectioning off parts of the site for different
activities, putting up tents, loading supplies and
more.

80 Carby St

Westwood, MA

Women's Lunch Place

Volunteers will assist kitchen staff with food
preparation, serving meals to guests, and
cleaning up.

67 Newbury St

Boston, MA

Worcester County Food
Bank

Volunteers will sort, inspect and organize
donated food and grocery products.

474 Boston Turnpike

Shrewsbury, MA

About Tufts Health Plan
Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage.  Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.1 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance.

We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction:

  • Our private HMO and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 and our Massachusetts Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of 5 by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.i
  • Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.ii

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit tuftshealthplan.com/connections. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

i The National Committee for Quality Assurance Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings and Medicaid Health Insurance Ratings 2017-2018. This rating references Tufts Health Plan's Massachusetts Medicaid plan.  Tufts Health Plan's Rhode Island Medicaid plan has not yet been rated. 
ii Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016 -2018.

Contact: Kathleen Makela
kathleen_makela@tufts-health.com  
857-304-8293

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tufts-health-plan-employees-to-fan-out-across-new-england-to-serve-communities-during-companys-tenth-annual-volunteer-day-300668188.html

SOURCE Tufts Health Plan

Also from this source

Jun 18, 2018, 12:00 ET Tufts Health Plan Members to Receive Rebates on Medications

Mar 29, 2018, 09:00 ET R.I. Medicaid Open Enrollment Underway

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Tufts Health Plan Employees to Fan out Across New England to Serve Communities During Company's Tenth Annual Volunteer Day

News provided by

Tufts Health Plan

08:00 ET