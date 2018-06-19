Tufts Health Plan Employees to Fan out Across New England to Serve Communities During Company's Tenth Annual Volunteer Day

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan employees are traveling across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Rhode Island today during the company's tenth annual Volunteer Day, to serve local nonprofits in projects ranging from food preparation to yard work.
"Our employees are extraordinary, and they demonstrate their commitment to our community and our members each and every day," said Tom Croswell, Tufts Health Plan president and CEO. "Seeing more than 750 employees giving back reflects our values and makes me proud. I am thankful for each and every employee who is out in the community today."
Now in its tenth year, Volunteer Day builds on the work Tufts Health Plan does throughout the year. Employees volunteered 7,193 hours in the community in 2017. This year, the company's ambitious goal of 10,000 hours in community volunteering is to mark the Tufts Health Plan Foundation's 10-year anniversary.
"What an honor to work with colleagues who care about our communities and show it with action," said Nora Moreno Cargie, vice president for corporate citizenship and president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation. "This Volunteer Day, Tufts Health Plan is living its values—from our senior leaders to our customer service staff-- together we expect to make a real difference to the nonprofit organizations and the people they serve."
The Tufts Health Plan team expects to complete 2000 hours on Volunteer Day. The value of the company's volunteer time, grants, matching gifts, sponsorship support to nonprofits, in-kind and other donations totaled more than $5 million in 2017.
A full list of projects and their descriptions is below.
|
Organization
|
Project Description
|
Project Location
|
Bay Cove Human Services
|
Volunteers will rake, clean up and help to
|
36 & 44 Orlando St
Mattapan, MA
|
Community Rowing
|
Volunteers will improve safe access to the water
|
20 Nonantum Rd
Brighton, MA
|
Community Servings
|
Volunteers will prepare and package meals in the
|
18 Marbury Ter
Jamaica Plain, MA
|
Connecticut Food Bank
|
Volunteers will sort and pack food and grocery
|
2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT
|
Cradles to Crayons
|
Volunteers will help with inspecting, sorting and
|
155 N Beacon St
Brighton, MA
|
Esplanade Association
|
Volunteers will remove invasive plants or weeds
|
Clarendon Plaza
Nearest Footbridge:
Boston, MA
|
Federal Hill House
|
Volunteers will work on the playground and
|
9 Courtland St
Providence, RI
|
Friendly House
|
Volunteers will help get the organization ready
|
36 Wall St
Worcester, MA
|
Greater Boston Food
|
Volunteers will work in the warehouse,
|
70 South Bay Ave
Boston, MA
|
Jewish Community
|
Volunteers will paint Kindness Rocks to line
|
49 Edmands Rd
Framingham, MA
|
Jewish Community
|
Volunteers will paint Kindness Rocks to line
|
677 Winchester St
Newton, MA
|
Life Connection Center
|
Volunteers will help with neighborhood clean-up,
|
192 Appleton St
Lowell, MA
|
Mass Audubon's Habitat
|
Volunteers will use weed wrenches, loppers,
|
10 Juniper Rd
Belmont, MA
|
Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless
|
Volunteers will work in teams to build a bed,
|
Tufts Health Plan
705 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA
|
National Braille Press
|
Volunteers will help to assemble print/braille
|
88 St. Stephen St
Boston, MA
|
New Hampshire Food
|
Volunteers will work in the production garden
|
1056 River Rd
Manchester, NH
|
Operation American
|
Volunteers will make Paracord "Survival"
|
Tufts Health Plan
705 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA
|
Pine Street Inn
|
Volunteers will work in the kitchen chopping vegetables,
|
444 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA
|
Room to Grow
|
Volunteers will sort, organize and display
|
142 Berkley St #22
Boston, MA
|
Springwell - Meals on
|
Volunteers from the Senior Products and Tufts
|
Tufts Health Plan
705 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA
|
St. Francis House
|
Volunteers will assist with meal preparation in
|
39 Boylston St
Boston, MA
|
The Dimock Center
|
Volunteers will clean-up the Center grounds
|
55 Dimock St
Boston, MA
|
The Food Project
|
Volunteers will help with planting, weeding,
|
94 Concord Rd
Intersection of Rte 126 and Baker Bridge Rd
Lincoln, MA
|
Urban Farming Institute
|
Volunteers will plant, weed, compost and water
|
227 Harold Street, Dorchester, MA
|
Victory Programs -
|
Volunteers will work in ReVision's Urban Farm
|
38 Fabyan St
Dorchester, MA
|
Waltham Boys & Girls
|
Volunteers will help to prepare the Club for an
|
20 Exchange St
Waltham, MA
|
Watertown Boys & Girls
|
Volunteers will set up the site at Hale Reservation
|
80 Carby St
Westwood, MA
|
Women's Lunch Place
|
Volunteers will assist kitchen staff with food
|
67 Newbury St
Boston, MA
|
Worcester County Food
|
Volunteers will sort, inspect and organize
|
474 Boston Turnpike
Shrewsbury, MA
About Tufts Health Plan
Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.1 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance.
We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction:
- Our private HMO and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 and our Massachusetts Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of 5 by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.i
- Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.ii
To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit tuftshealthplan.com/connections. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
i The National Committee for Quality Assurance Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings and Medicaid Health Insurance Ratings 2017-2018. This rating references Tufts Health Plan's Massachusetts Medicaid plan. Tufts Health Plan's Rhode Island Medicaid plan has not yet been rated.
ii Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016 -2018.
Contact: Kathleen Makela
kathleen_makela@tufts-health.com
857-304-8293
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tufts-health-plan-employees-to-fan-out-across-new-england-to-serve-communities-during-companys-tenth-annual-volunteer-day-300668188.html
SOURCE Tufts Health Plan
Share this article