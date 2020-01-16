Tufts Health Plan Expanding Virtual Health Care Globally

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan announced today the expansion of its telehealth virtual health care solution. Commercial members1 can now access US-based, board-certified providers for general medical needs and diagnoses from anywhere in the world – at no cost.

"Telehealth is a game-changing technology for our members, providing them access to general medical care from anywhere in the world for a $0 copay," said Jim Gallagher, vice president, marketing and product strategy for commercial products at Tufts Health Plan. "For members seeking more convenient and immediate access to medical care, we are removing all of the barriers to assure our members seek and receive care when they need it. This market-leading benefit is part of our overall goal to create a world class experience for our members with innovative digital tools and services."

The global capability and elimination of the cost share enhancements were developed to increase access to care and help members continue to seek the services and treatments they need. Telehealth can take the hassle out of scheduling appointments and long wait times of in-office settings. It is also a cost-effective tool for employers, who can save on their medical trend and minimize daily disruptions in their workforce.

To access the telehealth solution, Tufts Health Plan members can download the Teladoc® app on their mobile devices to diagnose non-emergency general medical conditions, including cold and flu symptoms, allergies, sinus infections and sore throats. In a recent Telehealth Satisfaction Study, J.D Power awarded Teladoc® one of the highest consumer satisfaction ratings among the leading telehealth services.

Tufts Health Plan launched its telehealth solution in 2018. It is available to members in fully-insured commercial accounts, and members who are part of a self-funded employer group that has purchased this optional benefit.1 Behavioral health and dermatology specialists are also available to members throughout the United States – at no cost, however they are not yet available globally. Telehealth is one of several digital tools for Tufts Health Plan commercial members – all designed to provide convenience and flexibility to enhance the member experience and provide cost-savings to employers. For more information visit https://tuftshealthplan.com/member/health-information-tools/digital-tools.

About Tufts Health Plan

Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.16 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).** Our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of a possible 5.***

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn .

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.

**NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020

***NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.

1 Excluding Tufts Health Direct members. Saver plan members are covered in full after their deductible is met.

Contact: Sonya Hagopian

sonya_hagopian@tufts-health.com

617-972-1090

SOURCE Tufts Health Plan

Related Links

http://www.tuftshealthplan.com

