Tufts Health Plan Expands Alternative Care Options with Unlimited Acupuncture Coverage

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan announced today it is expanding its alternative care options to better serve the diverse needs of its members. Members of fully insured commercial plans, including employer-sponsored plans,1 will now have access to unlimited acupuncture coverage with no prior authorization or referrals required, effective on January 1, 2020.

Through this new network of acupuncture practitioners, members will now simply pay the same copay or other cost share as a primary care provider or specialist visit depending on their plan. In addition to the new benefit, Tufts Health Plan members can also save on many other wellness programs and services including massage, meditation, stress management, physical fitness programs and brain fitness (Brain HQ) exercises.

"Acupuncture has a wide range of uses and can particularly be helpful in the area of pain management," said Claire Levesque, MD, chief medical officer for commercial products at Tufts Health Plan. "Expanding our acupuncture coverage is just another way we are working to help our members receive the holistic care they need and deserve. This new acupuncture benefit, in conjunction with our discount program ensures alternative health care remains accessible and affordable to our members."

The acupuncture benefit is available to members in fully-insured commercial accounts, 1 and members who are part of self-funded employer groups that have purchased the optional benefit. For more information, visit tuftshealthplan.com/choosehealthy

About Tufts Health Plan

Celebrating our 40th anniversary in 2019, Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.16 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).** Our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of a possible 5.***

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.

**NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020

***NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.

1 Excluding Tufts Health Direct members

