Tufts Health Plan Launches New MyRewards Program for Members

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan announced today the launch of MyRewards, a new program providing financial incentives to members who choose more cost-efficient providers for their care and services, such as imaging and surgical procedures.

"The cost of health care services can vary widely – sometimes by hundreds or even thousands of dollars – depending on where our members go for their care," said Jim Gallagher, vice president of marketing and product strategy at Tufts Health Plan. "We do all we can to support our members as they make their health care decisions, and MyRewards is another way we do that. It's easy to use and offers financial incentives to members who are looking for lower-cost providers and services without sacrificing quality."

MyRewards is fully integrated within Tufts Health Plan's Provider Search and Treatment Cost Estimator tool, allowing members to log on once to access these suite of services unlike other rewards programs. It can also be accessed through the Tufts Health Plan mobile application. This makes finding the rewards easier and more convenient to redeem and use.

Members can earn a gift card ranging in value from $50-$100 when they choose a provider and service which provides an incentive. Services eligible for MyRewards include, but are not limited to:

Bariatric and carpal tunnel surgery

Colonoscopy and endoscopy procedures

Echocardiograms

Hip and knee replacements

Mammograms

Certain maternity care

High-tech imaging such as PET or CT scans and MRIs

MyRewards is available to all fully-insured commercial members in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as for members in self-insured accounts who have opted in. For more information, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/myrewards.

About Tufts Health Plan

Celebrating our 40th anniversary in 2019, Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.16 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible. i

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn

i Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019.

Contact: Kathleen Makela

kathleen_makela@tufts-health.com

857-304-8293

SOURCE Tufts Health Plan

Related Links

http://www.tuftshealthplan.com

