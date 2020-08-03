Tufts Health Plan Launches New Online Tool to Help Members Save on Prescription Drugs

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan announced today the launch of MyPrescription Shopper, powered by Rx Savings Solutions, a no cost, online tool designed to identify lower cost medications and provide savings opportunities to health plan members. MyPrescription Shopper is part of a suite of innovative digital tools and benefit programs designed to address the rising costs of health care for Tufts Health Plan commercial members1 and employer groups.

"The benefit of a tool like this is that it can help offset the continued price inflation of existing drugs and the high costs of new therapies – both of which increase medical costs for employers and their employees," said Miriam Sullivan, vice president of pharmacy and clinical operations at Tufts Health Plan. "Prescription drug costs can also serve as a barrier to taking necessary medications and following a physician's treatment plan. This new tool quickly identifies less expensive medications or pharmacies so our members can continue to manage their care and remain healthy."

MyPrescription Shopper provides more complete medication management including access to less expensive generics, alternate medications and dosage change opportunities specific to the health plan's formulary, as well as personalized medication reports. This pharmacy savings tool also manages changes with the members' physician to make selecting alternative medications seamless and easy. MyPrescription Shopper offers lower cost options for both mail orders and in-store purchases and refills.

Accessible from the online Tufts Health Plan member portal MyPrescription Shopper is the most recent addition to the company's digital tools, which includes 24/7 access to Telehealth virtual health care, a robust mobile application and a treatment cost estimator tool, designed to enhance member experience and provide cost-saving opportunities to employers.

MyPrescription Shopper will be available to all fully-insured commercial members in August 2020.

About Tufts Health Plan

Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of 1.14 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans, Medicare, Medicaid and marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.** Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).*** Our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of a possible 5.****

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo.

**Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.

***NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020

****NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020

About Rx Savings Solutions

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. Founded and operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers, Rx Savings Solutions supports a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. Using the team's clinical backgrounds, Rx Savings Solutions delivers proactive, personalized recommendations on ways to optimize therapies to members, while achieving proven savings results for employers, employees and health plans. Located in Kansas City, Rx Savings Solutions serves self-insured businesses, employer groups, health plans and their more than 6.5 million members nationwide. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 Excludes Tufts Health Direct

