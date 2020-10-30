Tufts Health Plan Leaders Taking the 'Purple Hair Challenge' in Support of the Alzheimer's Association

"Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and it is the only one that has no cure or strategies for prevention," said Croswell. "I have personally experienced the challenges that families who struggle with Alzheimer's face, and I am proud Tufts Health Plan continues its commitment to supporting families living with Alzheimer's and finding effective treatment strategies for this disease."

Funds raised through the Purple Hair Challenge support vital programs including a 24/7 Helpline for those living with Alzheimer's, their families and caregivers, in-person and online education and care, research in prevention and treatment, and local and national advocacy work. The Chapter has reported an increased need for their programs and services because of the pandemic.

The Tufts Health Plan Walk to End Alzheimer's team has donated nearly $1.1 million to the Massachusetts /New Hampshire Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association since 2012. This includes funds raised by the team, plus matching funds from Tufts Health Plan Foundation. This year, instead of large public gatherings, the Walk to End Alzheimer's took place in neighborhoods and communities across New England. For the past five years, the Tufts Health Plan team has been the number one fundraising team in Massachusetts and New Hampshire .

Tufts Health Plan and the Alzheimer's Association work collaboratively in a number of ways. An innovative integrated care management program– the first of its kind in New England – offers Tufts Health Plan members with dementia and their families a dementia care consultant to coordinate services. Foundation grants have supported enhancements to the Alzheimer's 24/7 Helpline; outreach to caregivers in underserved communities; education for community health center workers on the early warning signs of dementia; and training for first responders and allied health professionals, including nurses, social workers and direct home care workers. The training helps them become more proficient in responding to and understanding the needs of those living with dementia.

To donate to the Tufts Health Plan Walk to End Alzheimer's team, visit alz.org/tuftshealthplan and select the event you would like to support.

About Tufts Health Plan

Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.15 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).** Our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of a possible 5.***

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo . Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram.

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021.

**NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020

***NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.

About Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

