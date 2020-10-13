Tufts Health Plan Medicare Plans Earn 5 Stars - the Highest Rating - from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For an unprecedented sixth year in a row, Tufts Health Plan's Medicare Plans have once again been rated among the top health plans in the country.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rated Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options 5 out of 5 Stars in its annual Star Quality Ratings for 2021. With 400 plans rated nationally, this puts Tufts Health Plan's Medicare plans in the top five percent nationally. Tufts Health Plan is one of only two plans in the country to receive this rating for six years in a row.

Tufts Health Plan's Part D Prescription Drug Plan also received 5 Stars, the only plan to receive this rating in Massachusetts.

Tufts Health Plan has 105,000 members in its HMO and Senior Care Options plans, making it a market leader for both segments. In Massachusetts, it serves the largest HMO Medicare Advantage population with its high-quality health care coverage.

"Older adults in our communities need and deserve the support that comes with a high-quality health plan to enable their safety and health, especially during these extraordinary times," said Patty Blake, president of Senior Products at Tufts Health Plan. "It is gratifying to know our employees and providers are working together to offer the kind of exceptional service and care to earn an unprecedented 5-Star Rating for six years in a row."

CMS rated 400 Medicare Advantage plans this year. CMS calculates Star ratings from 1 to 5 (with 5 being the best) based on quality and performance for Medicare health and drug plans to help beneficiaries, their families and caregivers compare plans. Ratings are given for quality measures across several categories including keeping members healthy, managing chronic conditions, member satisfaction, customer service and pharmacy services. The rating puts Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans among the top five percent of plans nationally.

Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received 5 stars in several measures, including:

Staying Healthy: Screenings, Tests and Vaccines

Member Experience with Health Plan

Health Plan Customer Service

About Tufts Health Plan

Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.15 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).** Our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of a possible 5.***

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo .

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021.

**NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020.

***NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.

Tufts Health Plan Medicare Preferred is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO depends on contract renewal. The Senior Care Options plan is available to those 65 and older who have MassHealth Standard (Medicaid).

