Tufts Health Plan Named a 2020 Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 13th annual employee-based survey from The Boston Globe. Tufts Health Plan ranked number 14 in the largest company category (1,000+ employees). This is the 10th consecutive year Tufts Health Plan has been recognized by its employees on the list.

"Receiving this recognition for 10 years in a row is a great honor and it's really our extraordinary employees who deserve all the credit," said Lydia Greene, Tufts Health Plan chief human resources officer. "The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live and work. We've found new ways to stay connected to one another while expanding our library of resources to support employees' mental and physical wellbeing, and expanding on flexible work schedules. Our employees have continued to show that no matter where their workstation may be, they are dedicated to one another, our members and our communities. They have not missed a beat."

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

"This was a particularly challenging year to be a great place to work, and the companies that made our list went above and beyond to keep their employees safe, engaged, and cared for," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor. "From offering help with childcare to making the workplace more equitable to holding virtual talent shows, these employers showed that the best get better in crisis."

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 285 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they're at it.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features such as showcasing companies that are going the extra mile to make their workplaces more equitable and to help employees connect with one another, and their communities, during the pandemic. All can be found at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

About Tufts Health Plan

Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.16 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).** Our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of a possible 5.***

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021.

**NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020

***NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

