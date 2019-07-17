Tufts Health Plan Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan been rated a Best Place to Work by Disability: IN on its 2019 Disability Equality Index®. This is the second year in a row Tufts Health Plan has been named to the list, with a score of 100 percent.

"We aim to create a work environment that is inclusive, where people feel they are respected, their voices are heard, and they are given their best chance to succeed," said Lydia Greene, Tufts Health Plan's chief human resource officer. "Being named a Best Place to Work by Disability:IN is a wonderful honor, but it's more than that. In a competitive recruiting environment, we need to attract and retain talent of all backgrounds and abilities. We often hear from candidates, current and even former employees, that our inclusive work environment is a major reason why people choose to work with us. Earning this distinction is one reason why."

This year's survey evaluated 180 global companies. The DEI continues to see an increase in year-over-year participation, with the number of top-scoring companies more than tripling since 2015, signaling a steady growth in disability inclusion across all industries. The DEI is designed by disability advocates and business leaders as a comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion. The Index measures key performance indicators across organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity.

"The DEI is designed to promote and advance disability inclusion practices and policies within corporate America that lead to better employment outcomes for and inclusion of people with disabilities, as employees, customers and suppliers," said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. "When businesses include people with disabilities, everybody wins."

About Tufts Health Plan

Celebrating our 40th anniversary in 2019, Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.16 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.i

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn

About the DEI

The Disability Equality Index® (DEI) is a national, transparent benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report their disability inclusion policies and practices. It was developed by two national leaders, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of experts in business, policy, and disability advocacy.

i Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019.

Contact: Kathleen Makela

kathleen_makela@tufts-health.com

857-304-8293

SOURCE Tufts Health Plan

Related Links

http://www.tuftshealthplan.com

