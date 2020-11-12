Tufts Health Plan Rewarding Eligible Members for Protecting their Children Against the Flu

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to drive home the crucial importance of a flu shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tufts Health Plan is providing a $50 reward to eligible commercial members[1] to be sure their small children (ages 6 months to 35 months old) are vaccinated. The offering will be valid through the height of the flu season until February 28, 2021 and members can select the provider of their choice.

"Protecting yourself in these unprecedented times is one of the best things you can do for your own health and that of your family," says Claire Levesque, M.D., chief medical officer of Commercial Products at Tufts Health Plan. "A flu shot can both help to prevent and reduce the severity of the flu and prevent hospitalizations at a time when the health care system is burdened by COVID-19. It is of the utmost importance that we do all we can to protect our families."

The Centers for Disease Control is urging that everyone get a flu shot as early as possible this year. The flu shot is safe and has been proven effective after years of use by millions of Americans. This year, the flu vaccine is in strong supply and available at many locations.

Locations to receive vaccinations – regardless of whether a member is eligible for a reward - include doctor's offices, town or school clinics and MinuteClinics at CVS Pharmacy® – members will need to show their member ID card. For most plans, Tufts Health Plan members pay no copay or other cost and no appointment is needed. Flu shots are also available at participating urgent care center locations. Members that visit self-pay clinics and vaccinations sites will need to submit payment to Tufts Health Plan for reimbursement, which can be accessed through their secure account at mytuftshealhplan.com. Tufts Health Plan members approved for home health services can receive the flu vaccine at home.

"Every effort is being made this year to get people vaccinated early and to make the flu shot as convenient as possible," added Levesque. "The important thing is to get vaccinated now before the flu season, and possibly the pandemic, are most active."

For those eligible, the reward for obtaining a flu shot is part of the MyRewards Program, which provides financial incentives to members who choose high-quality, cost effective providers for their care and services, such as imaging and surgical procedures. Members can earn a gift card ranging from $50-$100 in value for each service and up to $500 a year per member. Services eligible for MyRewards include, but are not limited to:

Bariatric and carpal tunnel surgery

Colonoscopy and endoscopy procedures

Echocardiograms

Hip and knee replacements

Mammograms

Certain maternity care

High-tech imaging such as PET or CT scans and MRIs

For more information about the reward and the steps to complete in order to qualify, visit MyRewards. If you have questions about where to get a flu shot, call Member Services at the number on your Tufts Health Plan member ID card.

About Tufts Health Plan

Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.15 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).** Our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of a possible 5.***

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram.

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021.

**NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020

***NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.

[1] MyRewards program is available to commercial fully insured members (not including tiered products, CareLink and Tufts Health Direct) in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Buy up options are available for self-insured employers.

CONTACT

Janelle Solviletti

617-893-7463

[email protected]

SOURCE Tufts Health Plan

Related Links

http://www.tuftshealthplan.com

