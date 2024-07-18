Tufts Medical Center Becomes First Hospital in Massachusetts to Adopt MOLLI Surgical's Breast Cancer Technology

MOLLI® 2 System offers breast cancer patients unmatched surgical precision and enhanced comfort

BOSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOLLI Surgical is proud to announce that breast surgeons at Tufts Medical Center, a leading academic medical center in Massachusetts, are adopting the MOLLI® 2 System. The technology is also being used at fellow Tufts Medicine site, MelroseWakefield Hospital. MOLLI Surgical's wire-free and radiation-free technology for localizing lesions for breast cancer surgery improves the patient experience and has earned praise from surgeons for its accuracy and ease of use.

"At Tufts Medical Center, we are always searching for new innovations and technologies to provide an enhanced patient experience that doesn't sacrifice efficiency and accuracy," said Abhishek Chatterjee, MD, Chief of the Division of Plastic Surgery at Tufts Medical Center. "It's always an added benefit when there is a seamless implementation that makes the transition easy for surgeons, radiologists and the surgical support team."

The MOLLI 2 System is an innovative technology that allows radiologists to mark lesions with the MOLLI® Marker, a localization device roughly the size of a sesame seed. Surgeons then use the MOLLI® Wand and MOLLI® Tablet to locate the lesion marked in radiology reliably. The technology features a market-leading innovation — directional 3D guidance — which enables MOLLI 2 to direct surgeons to the lesion with millimeter precision. The MOLLI 2 System is easy to use, reliable, and precise, improving efficiency and enhancing the patient experience.

"Our goal in designing and building the MOLLI 2 System is to drastically improve the patient experience through simple, effective, and safe precision surgery technology," said Ananth Ravi, President and CEO of MOLLI Surgical. "We're thrilled to partner with Tufts Medical Center as we both share the same commitment to patients and providing innovative, best-in-class breast cancer treatment that keeps the patient experience at the forefront."

This collaboration underscores the commitment of Tufts Medical Center and MOLLI Surgical to enabling precision surgery made simpler, elevating clinical efficiency, and enhancing the patient and physician experience.

