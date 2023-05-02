Tufts Medicine Partners with meQuilibrium to Support Employee Emotional Health and Well-being

meQuilibrium helps Tufts build a culture of resilience

BOSTON and BURLINGTON, Mass., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Medicine has selected meQuilibrium (meQ), to support the mental well-being of its employees within its health system, including Tufts Medical Center, Lowell General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, Care at Home, and its integrated physician network. Tufts Medicine health system employees can now access meQuilibrium to navigate challenges and build their adaptive capacity, resilience and agility.

Sabrina Granville, CHRO, Tufts Medicine and Jan Bruce, CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium announced a partnership to support the mental well-being of Tufts Medicine health system employees.

More than half of health workers report symptoms of burnout, and many are struggling with insomnia, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, or other mental health challenges, according to the New England Journal of Medicine . Caring for patients has always been emotionally and physically demanding, but particularly so during the past three years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tufts Medicine is invested in the well-being of our entire workforce, including front-line employees who may be dealing with anxiety, uncertainty and stress in many types of clinical or non-clinical settings," says Sabrina Granville, CHRO, Tufts Medicine. "We are looking forward to building an even more resilient organization by committing to a culture of collaborative, safe, quality care for both employees and patients. We are particularly proud to announce this well-being program during Mental Health Month."

"Our partnership with Tufts Medicine is a testament to their commitment to their people," says Jan Bruce, CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium. "The healthcare industry is facing unprecedented levels of stress, compassion fatigue, absenteeism, burnout and attrition. Tufts Medicine is prioritizing its employees' well-being and we are glad they have chosen our science-based resilience platform to meet the needs of their employees, prevent burnout and reduce turnover. They are taking measures to care of their employees, just as they care for others."

meQuilibrium's platform offers a highly personalized, prescriptive journey to help employees become more resilient, empathetic, and emotionally intelligent. The meQuilibrium Workforce Resilience Suite holistically addresses risks amidst rising rates of mental health challenges, burnout and turnover. Real-time access to data and analytics gives Tufts Medicine the ability to impact targeted behavior change, directly through the meQuilibrium program and across the organization, to mitigate risk and positively improve employee well-being and performance.

