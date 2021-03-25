Tugboat Logic Joins the International Association of Privacy Professionals

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tugboat Logic, the leading security assurance company, today announced that it has joined the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). By joining the organization, Tugboat Logic becomes a member of the most comprehensive global information privacy community, supporting IAPP's mission to offer resources that help organizations successfully manage risks and protect their data.

Click to Tweet: @tugboatlogic Joins the International Association of Privacy Professionals: https://www.tugboatlogic.com #dataprivacy #compliance @PrivacyPros

The IAPP is the world's largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community. Tugboat Logic's membership in this organization underscores the company's commitment to providing its customers with the most up-to-date research, education and expertise when it comes to security risks and information privacy. This builds on the company's position as a leader and innovator in security assurance, with a focus on helping navigate the multitude of security frameworks and legislation, including ISO 27001, SOC 2 and GDPR.

By joining the organization, Tugboat Logic supports IAPP's mission to offer resources that help organizations successfully manage risks and protect their data and becomes a member of the most comprehensive global information privacy community.

Ray Kruck, founder and CEO, Tugboat Logic, said: "Due to this period of rapid digital transformation, data privacy has become a key differentiator. In joining the IAPP, Tugboat Logic is reiterating our commitment to keeping data secure. It also gives us access to privacy information that will enable us to continue to innovate solutions that help our customers manage their data protection risks and challenges."

About Tugboat Logic

Tugboat Logic is the Security Assurance Platform that provides continuous compliance. Tugboat Logic provides automated technology to demystify the process of creating and managing an InfoSec program. With Tugboat Logic, companies can quickly get secure and prove it to customers. Powered by AI, Tugboat Logic's patent-pending technology automates InfoSec policy creation, audit readiness, and security questionnaire response so companies can gain trust with customers and sell more. Tugboat Logic helps businesses prepare for audits in half the time and at a fraction of the cost, ensures they can respond to security questionnaires in minutes (not hours), and builds and scales their InfoSec plan in minutes.

Website: https://www.tugboatlogic.com

PR Contacts:

Shyna Deepak

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

831-440-2408

[email protected]

SOURCE Tugboat Logic

Related Links

https://www.tugboatlogic.com/

