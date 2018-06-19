Tugboat Logic launches first security and privacy management platform that reduces friction in enterprise sales

"Tugboat Logic has developed a new way for enterprise sales to get the real-time support they need from their IT and security teams," said Tugboat Logic co-founder and CEO, Ray Kruck. "We are breaking new ground with workflow automation combined with industry insights that empower organizations to collaborate and communicate for more effectiveness in sales and IT operations."

"The breakthrough has been to leverage the power of artificial intelligence and patent-pending techniques to enable auto response in RFP management that dramatically shortens response times and eases the burden of accurate information gathering," said Tugboat Logic co-founder and CTO, Ingrum Putz. "We combine an intuitive user experience, turn-key policy management and security awareness training to help the organization get secure and sell more."

Tugboat Logic also helps enterprises get ready to support numerous regulatory and industry standards including the European Union's newly implemented General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements. It is an ideal solution for smaller companies, without substantive IT staff or resources, to meet compliance adherence challenges with a straightforward and right-sized approach at a lower total cost of ownership.

"Our clients are regulated, and we can't sell them our solutions unless we can confirm adherence to their strict IT and regulatory compliance requirements," said Wayne Gomes, founder of Grapevine 6. "Tugboat Logic gives us a central place from which we can respond to client proposals or questionnaires with greater speed and effectiveness."

"We were looking for technology solutions to help with our GDPR readiness," said Michael Kuhlmann, CEO of Colony Networks. "We found Tugboat Logic had the policy framework and workflow we needed to supplement our compliance operations and process within our product development team and with our clients in Europe."

"We found an invaluable partner in Tugboat Logic for our compliance readiness," said Marc Pavlopoulos, CEO of US Bound. "We needed to get our new offering ready for market, so privacy and data protection policies were a key part of our launch plan."

About Tugboat Logic

Tugboat Logic is a privately held technology company based in the US and Canada. It makes security and privacy a key business enabler for every enterprise. Tugboat Logic's cloud-based Security and Sales Management Platform is an integrated governance solution with advanced policy management in Policy Deck, audit-ready workflow for employee awareness training in Training Deck and RFP auto-response with centralized management with Project Deck. Tugboat Logic is a leader in using automation and intelligence to help companies without expert staff or with limited resources get more secure and ready for meeting any compliance challenge. In a digitally connected marketplace, every business needs to establish trust to win customers and grow, it's just logical! It's Tugboat Logic. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to learn more.

