Tugboat Logic Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tugboat Logic is proud to announce it has won the "Cutting Edge in Compliance" award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

As the attack landscape continues to grow, organizations are under increased pressure to stay secure and prove compliance to customers, prospects and regulators. Tugboat Logic demystifies the process of building a security program by providing an assurance platform with integrated solutions to simplify and automate security operations.

Tugboat Logic's platform enables companies of all sizes to scale by providing them with the capabilities to efficiently build and prove a strong security posture, regardless of resource and budget constraints. Rather than falling flat-footed when asked to meet customer security requirements, users gain the ability to quickly get secure and prove it to customers.

Ray Kruck, CEO, Tugboat Logic, said: "We're honored to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. Especially since the pandemic, proving compliance has become an integral part of doing business in our digital economy. Using Tugboat Logic, small to mid-enterprise customers with varying degrees of infosecurity compliance experience can automate and manage their entire infosec program. We will continue to innovate to provide our customers with continuous compliance as the landscape constantly changes."

Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine, said: "We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Tugboat Logic is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment."

Tugboat Logic is thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/global-infosec-awards-for-2021-winners/ .

About Tugboat Logic

Tugboat Logic is the Security Assurance Platform that provides continuous compliance. Tugboat Logic provides automated technology to demystify the process of creating and managing an InfoSec program. With Tugboat Logic, companies can quickly get secure and prove it to customers. Powered by AI, Tugboat Logic's patent-pending technology automates InfoSec policy creation, audit readiness, and security questionnaire response so companies can gain trust with customers and sell more. Tugboat Logic helps businesses prepare for audits in half the time and at a fraction of the cost, ensures they can respond to security questionnaires in minutes (not hours), and builds and scales their InfoSec plan in minutes. Website: https://www.tugboatlogic.com/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and at https://www.cyberdefensetv.com, https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

