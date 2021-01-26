Tugboat Logic Unveils First-of-its-Kind Risk Assessment Module

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tugboat Logic, the leading security assurance company, today announced the launch of its Risk Assessment Module. The solution streamlines risk assessments by identifying, evaluating, addressing and monitoring risks with the help of automation.

Organizations of all sizes often struggle with myriad complexities when it comes to identifying risks and ensuring compliance. Tugboat Logic's Risk Assessment Module is a proprietary solution aimed at streamlining this process and improving the overall accuracy of the risk assessment by providing guidance to customers on which IT and security risks to consider and how to best mitigate these risks. It also automatically tracks compliance of mitigating controls.

The Tugboat Logic Risk Assessment Module provides businesses with improved accuracy through:

Automated risk identification : Prebuilt library of risks tied to an organization's unique strategic objectives helps bring attention to key areas of concern. The Risk Identification Survey will assist businesses through the overwhelming and tedious phase of the risk assessment.

: Prebuilt library of risks tied to an organization's unique strategic objectives helps bring attention to key areas of concern. The Risk Identification Survey will assist businesses through the overwhelming and tedious phase of the risk assessment. Automated mitigating controls recommendation and tracking : Tugboat Logic's recommended mitigating controls for reducing the likelihood or impact of risks are mapped to industry frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST CSF.

: Tugboat Logic's recommended mitigating controls for reducing the likelihood or impact of risks are mapped to industry frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST CSF. Real-time risk register : Tugboat Logic's Real Time Risk Register automatically checks to see if all of the appropriate mitigating controls have been implemented, and if evidence has been collected to prove the controls are operational.

: Tugboat Logic's Real Time Risk Register automatically checks to see if all of the appropriate mitigating controls have been implemented, and if evidence has been collected to prove the controls are operational. Automated evidence collection : A report of the risk assessment is created that can be readily shared with an auditor.

: A report of the risk assessment is created that can be readily shared with an auditor. Management-level reports: A report summarizing the critical risk management metrics is compiled for easy sharing with management.

Ray Kruck, founder and CEO, Tugboat Logic, said: "Startups that are new to audits and risk assessments need a solution to simplify the process and ensure it's done correctly. Late-stage companies want to both streamline the risk assessment process and have a way to monitor the execution of their mitigating controls. With the launch of our Risk Assessment Module, customers will have immediate visibility into all the risks unique to their business."

Tugboat Logic is the Security Assurance Platform that provides continuous compliance. Tugboat Logic provides automated technology to demystify the process of creating and managing an InfoSec program. With Tugboat Logic, companies can quickly get secure and prove it to customers. Powered by AI, Tugboat Logic's patent-pending technology automates InfoSec policy creation, audit readiness, and security questionnaire response so companies can gain trust with customers and sell more. Tugboat Logic helps businesses prepare for audits in half the time and at a fraction of the cost, ensures they can respond to security questionnaires in minutes (not hours), and builds and scales their InfoSec plan in minutes. https://www.tugboatlogic.com/

