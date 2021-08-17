Tugboat Logic's New Attestation Report Enables SMBs to Demonstrate Security Assurance

Report Helps Companies Short on Time and Money to Improve Their Security Posture

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tugboat Logic, the leading security assurance company, today announced the launch of its attestation report, which empowers small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with a better way to demonstrate security assurance. The report makes it easy for SMBs, which often lack the resources for an infosecurity program, to implement must-have controls and prove they are operable.

Businesses that leverage the Tugboat Logic Attestation Report receive guidance on implementing 20 security controls that reflect best practices from the Center for Internet Security and the Cloud Security Alliance. Once all controls are operable, they can generate the attestation report to prove they are compliant and from there, the report can be pulled at any time. That way, businesses can offer a real-time look at their security posture and build trust with customers and prospects when they need to.

In addition, they can use the report certification badge to promote their posture and build credibility in the marketplace. Finally, using Tugboat Logic's platform, businesses can track the operability of their controls and ensure they're always secure.

Tugboat Logic's Attestation Report is an alternative way for businesses to prove they're secure to customers and prospects. Since a third-party audit typically takes 4 to 12 months to complete, this module helps businesses create a "self-attestation" report in a fraction of the time to keep the sales process moving forward:

Quickly launch a credible infosec program: The report provides pre-written controls based on industry best practices. Customers verify all controls have been implemented in Tugboat Logic's platform and automatically collect evidence to ensure they are always compliant.

The report provides pre-written controls based on industry best practices. Customers verify all controls have been implemented in Tugboat Logic's platform and automatically collect evidence to ensure they are always compliant. Provide security assurance as needed: Customers have the flexibility to generate their Tugboat Logic Attestation Report in real time and provide their customers and prospects with proof that they have a credible InfoSec program in place. The report shows which controls are operable and explains them to customers.

Customers have the flexibility to generate their Tugboat Logic Attestation Report in real time and provide their customers and prospects with proof that they have a credible InfoSec program in place. The report shows which controls are operable and explains them to customers. Promote security posture: Once businesses have gotten compliant with Tugboat Logic's Attestation, they will receive a certification badge to display online, letting prospects know their business prioritizes data protection.

Ray Kruck, founder and CEO, Tugboat Logic, said: "Many small and medium-sized businesses struggle to make security a priority. Because we are committed to security for all, we created the Tugboat Logic Attestation Report, which provides an accessible point of entry into the world of security and compliance. Companies will be able to demonstrate their security posture and move forward in their sales process without lengthy delay and significant expense."

Tugboat Logic is the Security Assurance Platform that provides continuous compliance. Tugboat Logic provides automated technology to demystify the process of creating and managing an InfoSec program. With Tugboat Logic, companies can quickly get secure and prove it to customers. Powered by AI, Tugboat Logic's patented technology automates InfoSec policy creation, audit readiness, and security questionnaire response so companies can gain trust with customers and sell more. Tugboat Logic helps businesses prepare for audits in half the time and at a fraction of the cost, ensures they can respond to security questionnaires in minutes (not hours), and builds and scales their InfoSec plan in minutes.

