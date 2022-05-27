Tugboats Market Size to Grow by 259 units | 37% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

For more information about the contribution of each segment of the market, View our Sample Report Now

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing popularity of eco-friendly tugboats is one of the major trends in the tugboats market.

The increasing popularity of eco-friendly tugboats is one of the major trends in the tugboats market. What is the major challenge in the market?

Volatility in oil prices will be a major challenge for the global tugboats market during the forecast period.

will be a major challenge for the global tugboats market during the forecast period. How big is the APAC market?

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 12.07%.

Tugboats Market 2021-2025: Scope

The tugboats market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Tugboats Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd., Damen Shipyards Group NV, Duclos Corp., Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc., Fr. Fassmer GmbH and Co. KG, Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard Co. Ltd., Med Marine AS, Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, Sanmar Denizcilik AS, and Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd. - It offers models such as ART80 32, ART85 32W and other products.

It offers models such as ART80 32, ART85 32W and other products. Damen Shipyards Group NV - The company offers models such as ASD Tug 2813, ASD Tug 3212 and other products.

The company offers models such as ASD Tug 2813, ASD Tug 3212 and other products. Duclos Corp. - The company offers models such as Bollard Pull 60 ton, Bollard Pull 45 ton and other products.

For more information about the vendors and their key offerings, Download a Sample Report Now

Tugboats Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist tugboats market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tugboats market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tugboats market across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tugboats market vendors

We offer customization at the time of purchase! Speak to our analyst to gain access to a detailed report based on your requirements

Related Reports:

Luxury Yacht Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Shipbuilding Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Tugboats Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.61% Market growth 2021-2025 259 units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries Indonesia, US, Russian Federation, The Netherlands, and The Philippines Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd., Damen Shipyards Group NV, Duclos Corp., Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc., Fr. Fassmer GmbH and Co. KG, Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard Co. Ltd., Med Marine AS, Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, Sanmar Denizcilik AS, and Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Non-military shipbuilding

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Sea going tugboats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Sea going tugboats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)



Exhibit 18: Sea going tugboats - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 River tugboats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: River tugboats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)



Exhibit 20: River tugboats - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd.

Exhibit 43: Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Damen Shipyards Group NV

Exhibit 46: Damen Shipyards Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 47: Damen Shipyards Group NV - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Damen Shipyards Group NV – Key news



Exhibit 49: Damen Shipyards Group NV - Key offerings

10.5 Duclos Corp.

Exhibit 50: Duclos Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Duclos Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Duclos Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc.

Exhibit 53: Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 56: Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Fr. Fassmer GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 57: Fr. Fassmer GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 58: Fr. Fassmer GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Fr. Fassmer GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.8 Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 60: Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 63: Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Med Marine AS

Exhibit 64: Med Marine AS - Overview



Exhibit 65: Med Marine AS - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Med Marine AS - Key offerings

10.10 Nichols Brothers Boat Builders

Exhibit 67: Nichols Brothers Boat Builders - Overview



Exhibit 68: Nichols Brothers Boat Builders - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Nichols Brothers Boat Builders - Key offerings

10.11 Sanmar Denizcilik AS

Exhibit 70: Sanmar Denizcilik AS - Overview



Exhibit 71: Sanmar Denizcilik AS - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Sanmar Denizcilik AS - Key offerings

10.12 Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc.

Exhibit 73: Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 76: Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology



Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 80: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio