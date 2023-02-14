Tugboats services market size to grow by USD 2,720.79 million; Driven by continuous advancements in the maritime sector - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tugboats services market size is forecast to increase by USD 2720.79 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 14.28%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 1,727.24 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in maritime trade and fleet size, continuous advancements in the maritime sector, and the construction and expansion of seaports. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tugboats Services Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L., Damen Shipyards Group, FM Global Logistics Sdn Bhd, Fremont Tugboat Co. Inc., Haven Shipping FZE, John Swire and Sons Ltd., KOTUG, Moran Towing Corp., NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd., Norfolk Tug Co., P and O Maritime Logistics, Pacific Maritime Group Inc., Qatar Navigation QPSC, Sanmar Denizcilik AS, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Tidewater Inc., Whitesea Shipping and Supply LLC FZC, YILDIRIM HOLDING INC., and Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (commercial and military), power rating (less than 1000 HP, between 1000 and 2000 HP, between 2000 and 5000 HP, and more than 5000 HP), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by Application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased demand for commercial tugboat services in dredging operations, bunkering ships, transferring liquid products between berths, and cargo operations.

What are the key data covered in this tugboats services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tugboats services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the tugboats services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the tugboats services market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tugboats services market vendors

Tugboats Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2720.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L., Damen Shipyards Group, FM Global Logistics Sdn Bhd, Fremont Tugboat Co. Inc., Haven Shipping FZE, John Swire and Sons Ltd., KOTUG, Moran Towing Corp., NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd., Norfolk Tug Co., P and O Maritime Logistics, Pacific Maritime Group Inc., Qatar Navigation QPSC, Sanmar Denizcilik AS, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Tidewater Inc., Whitesea Shipping and Supply LLC FZC, YILDIRIM HOLDING INC., and Gulf Agency Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

