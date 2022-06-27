TuitionEP is Now in Spanish and Rolls Out New Enrollment and Donation Features

TAMPA, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuition Education Platform (TuitionEP) announces the release of its fintech platform and app in Spanish along with new features including enrollment and donations. TuitionEP is a user-friendly tuition management platform and app offering simple and secure payment solutions for schools and organizations. With the addition of the Spanish version, schools can now offer their Spanish-speaking families a better tuition-paying experience. In addition, admins can now effortlessly track their payments, enrollment, and fundraising efforts all in one place.

TuitionEP is releasing the entire platform and app in Spanish for domestic and international schools. This new release includes all of the current functions of TuitionEP and is true to their effort of creating groundbreaking fintech solutions. With this new version, TuitionEP can provide a solution to Spanish speaking schools and families inside and outside the U.S. From initial inquiry to tuition payments and alumni donations, Spanish communities can now be served more efficiently.

A Simplified Admission and Enrollment Process

TuitionEP's new development allows school administrators to streamline their admissions process with data reports, adjustable form builders, and a customizable enrollment pipeline.

Enrollment Report allows school administrators to see snapshots of their progress toward enrollment goals, making data-tracking a breeze. In addition, Form Builder enables schools to build customized forms making communications between guardians and school administrators seamless and effective. All enrollment forms are sent to parents via automatic email communications and form submissions are maintained all in one place, for quick and easy processing.

Additionally, each prospective and current student has a detailed enrollment profile, providing an overview of a student's status in the admissions process and financial aid information.

Effortless Donation Management

With the roll-out of TuitionEP's Donations feature, organizations can easily collect, track and maintain multiple capital campaigns all in one organized location.

School administrators can customize and send messaging to donors and streamline communications with funders. When paired with the ability to easily pull reports to track the progress of fundraising campaigns, the Donations dashboard becomes essential for schools and organizations that want to successfully reach their fundraising goals and expand their portfolios.

About TuitionEP

Tuition Education Platform (TuitionEP) was founded by Dr. Ryan and Gloria Lowe, to simplify tuition payment management and enrollment processing for schools and organizations. TuitionEP is a fintech company with a heart for education and its eyes on the future.

To learn more about TuitionEP and schedule a demo to see the platform or app in action, visit www.tuitionep.com.

