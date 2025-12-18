Tuition.io Expands Learning Partner Network to Address Frontline Workforce Shortages Across Key Industries

New partnerships give frontline employees affordable ways to access over 1,000 career-focused

certification and foundational learning programs

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuition.io , a leader in Education Assistance Benefits, today announced the expansion of its Learning Partner Network, giving employers access to education resources that help combat frontline workforce shortages. With over 100 learning partners participating in the network, employers can connect their workforce with more than 1,000 flexible program options and exclusive tuition savings.

The expanded Learning Partner Network offers career-aligned education for the frontline, including foundational learning, such as a high school diploma or GED, AI credentials, and industry certifications in healthcare, IT, and financial services — all curated to upskill and retain talent.

Frontline workforces are facing unprecedented turnover, with annual churn often greatly exceeding national averages. This costs employers billions in replacement and training costs. As 42% of workers actively want to upskill , education access has become a critical lever for stabilizing frontline teams, improving retention and creating internal mobility pathways.

"Employee turnover in frontline industries like retail, food service, healthcare, hospitality and manufacturing is a major issue that's expected to keep growing. Education is a way to reverse that trend," said Scott Thompson , CEO of Tuition.io. "The Learning Partner Network is a way for employers to expand access to education pathways that can qualify employees to fill in-demand roles, making career growth and upward mobility possible."

Initially launched in July 2025 as a targeted approach to help resolve healthcare nursing shortages, the Learning Partner Network integrates with Tuition.io's category-leading tuition assistance administration platform to build talent pipelines at lower financial and administration costs. The partnerships support a wide range of programs with a variety of learning modalities, including online, classroom and in-person sessions.

Tuition.io passes 100% of tuition savings to its employer clients and does not accept any form of financial incentive from its learning partners. The program offers capped tuition options, enabling employees to pursue education at no out-of-pocket cost, along with an average tuition reduction of roughly 15%. Employers also retain full flexibility to work with any school or program in addition to those in the Learning Partner Network, allowing them to direct employees to the pathways that best fit their needs.

"This expansion is only the beginning," Thompson added. "Most frontline workers are actively seeking employment stability and a clear career trajectory, and employers want to help them get there. We'll continue growing the Learning Partner Network to create more access to career-aligned education so individuals can advance and organizations can strengthen their workforce."

For more information on Tuition.io 's Tuition Administration platform solution, visit https://www.tuition.io/tuition-assistance.

About Tuition.io

Tuition.io provides a comprehensive platform for employer-sponsored Education Assistance Benefits, empowering organizations to attract, retain, and develop workforce talent. Its enterprise solutions include Student Loan Benefits, Student Loan Repayment Assistance, Secure 2.0 Retirement Match, Public Service Loan Forgiveness support, and Tuition Assistance Administration. For more information, visit Tuition.io .

