Tukatech Releases TUKAcad for Subscription in Native Languages for 4.38 Billion People

"With 23% of the world population speaking Chinese and a large percentage of design and development happening in China, it is important for the local users to use a system comfortably in their own language," says Boris Vishnevsky, Chief Technology Officer at Tukatech. "Besides in China, the demand for Chinese Version of TUKAcad has been rising as more Chinese-run factories open in other parts of the world. We have over 100 TUKAcad Chinese systems running in Italy," he added.

TUKAcad is the apparel industry's most used digital pattern-making, grading and marker-making solution for the fashion industry. The solution includes built-in, audio/video tutorials in multiple languages to promote self-learning. Also included in the system is a library of reference blocks (many with grading) so users do not have to start patterns from scratch. The graded size sets follow any pattern amendments, reducing time and increasing productivity. TUKAcad Professional Edition also has advanced features for pattern card creation, marker generation and built-in plotting and email services. This sophisticated system even generates powerful ISO data to run automatic cutters.

TUKAcad has been available by subscription for 16 years. In 2005, California Apparel News recognized Tukatech as an "Influential 20" company because of this contribution to the apparel industry. The subscription option is used by apparel professionals in 42 countries. Even top United States military contractors design and develop advanced tactical gear using TUKAcad on a subscription basis. The system is also used by large fashion corporations, service providers, and freelance designers.

"TUKAcad is my design lifeline. I have always looked to Tukatech as an intuitive creative system. When I entered the freelance studio side of the industry many years ago, Tukatech was so accommodating with their monthly rental option. Over 700 patterns later we could not have existed without access to the ever-evolving latest software provided," says Joyce Baran, Founder of Joyce Baron Design LLC.

"I wanted to help the industry as well as the educational institutes to use CAD systems by offering a subscription option. Subscriptions start at $25 per month for students and go up to $200 per month for professionals. We make sure everyone can automate their processes as much as possible. Fashion schools in Asia, Americas, and Africa have their students subscribe for lessons, homework, and exams. They take advantage of our $1.00 trial for the first month. We also have over 50 communal microfactories, TUKAcenters' located in fashion districts around the world, where they can get hard copies or other services," says Ram Sareen the founder of Tukatech, TUKAweb and TUKAcenters.

TUKAcad subscriptions are available via TUKAweb.com, a web-based service portal. Create a free TUKAweb account to get started with a flexible month-to-month TUKAcad subscription.

For more information about TUKAcad visit: https://tukatech.com/tukacad/

About Tukatech, Inc.: Tukatech is the garment and apparel industry's leading provider of end-to-end fashion software and garment manufacturing technology solutions. Founded in 1995 by garment-industry veteran Ram Sareen, Tukatech offers award-winning 2D pattern making, grading, and marker-making software, automated marker making software, 3D sample making/virtual prototyping software, as well as garment plotters, and automatic spreaders and cutters for production. All systems include unlimited training, consulting, process engineering, and implementation of our technologies. The capability of Tukatech's technology remains unparalleled in the fashion industry. For more information visit: https://tukatech.com/

