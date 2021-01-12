Tula Mic: The new era of portable, high-quality sound is here, and everyone's invited to experience it

"As a longtime musician and songwriter, I've spent countless hours in recording studios and have a great respect and appreciation for good audio." shares Tula Founder and CEO David Brown. "I've long dreamt of designing a microphone that would bring high-quality sound to the masses. With the rapid growth of podcasting and YouTube channels and the more recent shift to remote working, it feels like the timing couldn't be better for a product like the Tula Mic."

Breakthrough Sound Capturing Experience

The Tula Mic is packed with standout audio features. It includes dedicated cardioid and omnidirectional ECM capsules, top of the line Burr Brown op amps, a Texas Instruments audio codec, and a 3.5mm headphone jack that doubles as an input for a lavalier microphone.

Tula teamed up with well-known Swedish music software company Klevgrand to create an embedded version of their cutting-edge noise reduction algorithm, Brusfri. With just the touch of a button, users can reduce background noise in an elegant, natural way without unwanted artifacts.

The Tula features 8GB of internal memory as well as ample battery life, enabling up to 14 hours of audio recording on the go. The Tula records in high-quality wav file format.

Additional features include:

Ultra-fast USB-C (no drivers required)

Advanced Digital Signal Processors (DSP)

Detachable base and included universal adaptor for mic stands and arms

Responsible manufacturing (snap, screw) for EOL recycling

Compatible with Mac/Windows and iOS/Android

Nostalgic Yet Chic Design

The Tula Mic boasts an eye-catching design – a true combination of modern and nostalgic esthetics. Developed with the help of Red Dot Award-winning industrial designers in Barcelona, the Tula's form factor features an exact Golden ratio and is a combination of hard angles and soft curves. The Tula is available in three colors: classic black, vintage cream, and a vibrant red.

Pricing and Availability

The Tula Mic is available to order starting today for $199 (US) from tulamics.com

About Tula

Founded by audio industry innovator David Brown-- the mind behind the heralded Soyuz Microphones brand-- Tula Microphones is a hardware and software company dedicated to creating the world's most user-friendly sound-capturing devices. The Tula Mic, Tula Microphones' flagship product, was launched on September 22, 2020 on Indiegogo.

