TULA Skincare Partners with AAPI Illustrator, Steffi Lynn Tsai, To Launch a Summer Radiance Skincare Kit

The Prestige Skincare Brand Has Created a Curated Skincare Kit Perfect for Summer That Features A Limited-Edition Bag Designed Exclusively For TULA By Illustrator, Steffi Lynn Tsai

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TULA Skincare , the leading doctor founded, clinically proven and clean prestige skincare brand has released a limited-edition summer radiance kit designed to meet your summer skin needs complete with an exclusive skincare pouch featuring artwork by AAPI illustrator and muralist, Steffi Lynn Tsai ( @haveanicedayy_ ).

TULA Skincare Partners with Illustrator, Steffi Lynn Tsai, to launch a Summer Radiance Skincare Kit.

A must-have for summer, this kit includes six of TULA's bestsellers to make up a summer skincare routine that helps to cleanse, brighten, protect, and enhance the skin's natural radiance. Every product is packed with good-for-you ingredients like prebiotics and probiotic extracts that help to nourish and maintain skin balance.

TULA x Steffi Lynn Summer Radiance Kit products include:

The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser - The #1 facial cleanser in the US,* this refreshing gel-based face cleanser removes dirt, impurities and makeup without stripping or over-drying

Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30 - This broad-spectrum sunscreen provides skin with daily SPF 30, as well as protection from the damaging effects of pollution and blue light—a must have for indoors and outdoors

So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub - This gentle sugar face scrub melts away excess oil, buildup, and debris without stripping skin

Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm - This best-selling hyaluronic acid eye balm features glow-enhancing rosewater and rosehip oil (known to be a plant-based retinol alternative), and instantly hydrates, cools and helps reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes for a refreshed look

As a brand that is committed to inspiring confidence through its #EmbraceYourSkin brand mission, TULA's partnership with Steffi Lynn was a natural fit given her shared value of creating content that inspires positivity and joy. TULA's #EmbraceYourSkin brand mission looks to promote skin positivity and inclusivity through TULA's brand imagery by showing images that promote being healthy over perfect and not retouching the skin on any of these images. TULA has also committed to using inclusive language like "ageless" instead of "anti-aging" and "beautiful before, beautiful after." Like TULA, Steffi Lynn is driven to take normal scenes and moments and make them playful, exciting, and enticing. This is reflected in her "Have A Nice Day" collection which includes apparel, accessories, home, and art pieces that feature her original artwork. Her work is inspired by everyday things, reactions and feelings, and simple imagery from her imagination or nature. This can be seen in the pouch she designed for TULA's Summer Radiance Kit which features whimsical, brightly colored florals and the TULA tagline, "unleash your glow."

When speaking to the partnership, Steffi Lynn said "I am thrilled to be partnering with TULA! Not only was it so fun to create a piece of art that exudes fun and whimsy, but it is also wonderful to work with a brand that shares in my commitment to inspiring joy, confidence, and inclusivity."

The partnership launch marks the close of AAPI Heritage Month and serves as the finale to TULA's AAPI Heritage Month social media campaign which celebrated members of Team TULA including the brand's founder Dr. Roshini Raj, speaking to AAPI Heritage month and what their AAPI heritage means to them.

The TULA x Steffi Lynn Summer Radiance Kit retails for $92 and is available exclusively on tula.com.

About TULA Skincare

TULA, meaning "balance" in Sanskrit, is a clean and clinically effective prestige skincare and wellness brand built on the power of probiotic extracts, which are clinically proven to nourish, soothe, and balance skin. Founded by practicing gastroenterologist, Dr. Roshini Raj, TULA Skincare sits at the intersection of beauty and wellness and believes the same ingredients that are good for your body are also good for your skin. With a focus on being healthy and confident rather than perfect, TULA aims to inspire everyone to #EmbraceYourSkin. TULA Skincare was recently acquired by Procter & Gamble. TULA is a digitally native, social-first omni channel brand with DTC as a core capability and is also available through its beauty retail partners including Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Nordstrom, and Neiman Marcus in the US and internationally at Sephora Canada, in MECCA's Australia and New Zealand markets, in China on global e-commerce site TMALL, and at Space NK in the UK. For more information and the latest news on TULA Skincare, visit www.tula.com .

