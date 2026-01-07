TULA Skincare Taps Paige DeSorbo for New Campaign Highlighting Her Prebiotic-Powered Glow

The campaign, running through early April, invites consumers to start the new year with TULA's prebiotic-powered formulas, clinically tested to nourish the skin's microbiome and reveal a healthy, natural glow. Each formula is infused with prebiotics and supported by high-performance actives — including hyaluronic acid, alpha hydroxy acids, and antioxidant vitamin C — making it easy to achieve results with a streamlined two-step routine for both day and night. For daytime, it's the Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser followed by the 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream. For overnight glow, finish with the Beauty Sleep Overnight Repair Treatment.

The routine is exactly why partnering with Paige felt like such a natural fit. As someone who is famously loyal to her rest, Paige is all about low-effort rituals that actually deliver — especially when it comes to her skincare routine. That mindset mirrors TULA's philosophy: a simple, effective daytime routine with the Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser and 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, followed by the Beauty Sleep Overnight Repair Treatment at night to wake up glowing -- no extra steps required.

"At TULA, we believe that healthy, glowing skin starts with supporting the skin's microbiome," said Matt Krehbiel, Chief Executive Officer of TULA Skincare. "By incorporating prebiotic-powered formulas into a daily routine, you're investing in long-term skin health — not just short-term results. Paige has been a genuine fan of the brand for years, and her honest, relatable approach to beauty makes her an incredibly natural partner. She embodies the idea that glowing skin doesn't require excess — just the right products, used consistently. We're excited to partner with her to inspire our community to step into the new year feeling confident in their skin."

DeSorbo will bring the campaign to life through a mix of digital and social content across her own channels and TULA's platforms, supported by integrated marketing efforts with retail partners Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

The campaign centers on TULA's hero products, including:

DAY/NIGHT: TULA Skincare the cult classic purifying face cleanser ($34 / 6.7 fl.oz.)

TULA's #1 Cleanser. Refreshing gel-to-foam texture. Formulated with prebiotics + antioxidants, this refreshing gel cleanser actively purifies your skin microbiome without stripping or over drying skin.

DAY: TULA Skincare 24-7 moisture hydrating day & night cream ($58 / 1.5 oz.)

Clinically tested to hydrate for 24 hours leaving skin plump, supple, and glowy. Nourishes your skin microbiome and strengthens skin barrier day & night.

NIGHT: TULA Skincare beauty sleep overnight repair treatment ($68 / 1.67 oz.)

A potent overnight treatment that targets signs of premature aging. Clinically tested to help improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles while enhancing tone and texture, this formula is powered by probiotic extracts, AHAs, and vitamin C.

About TULA Skincare

Founded in 2014 by gastroenterologist Dr. Roshini Raj, TULA Skincare was born from the discovery that probiotics & prebiotics — known for supporting gut health — can also help strengthen and balance the skin. Today, TULA's prebiotic-powered formulas are designed to nourish the skin's microbiome, support a healthy skin barrier, and promote long-term skin health for a naturally glowing complexion.

