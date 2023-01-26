TULANE FOOTBALL COACH AWARDED FOR EFFORTS IN YOUTH SUICIDE PREVENTION

The Jason Foundation Presents Coach Willie Fritz with the Grant Teaff "Breaking the Silence" Award

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the Grant Teaff "Breaking the Silence" Award is presented by The Jason Foundation (JFI) at the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Convention to honor a coach that has exceeded expectations as a National Awareness Ambassador. These coaches have been involved in activities that further the mission to spread awareness of the problem of youth suicide and help prevent it. Recipients of the award have shown outstanding leadership in youth and young adult suicide prevention.

On January 9th, JFI was honored to present the award to Willie Fritz, Head Football Coach of Tulane University. Suicide is the third leading cause of death for Louisiana youth ages 10-24, the age groups that AFCA coaches impact. Coach Fritz has been an avid supporter of The Jason Foundation since he became an ambassador in 2022. He has conducted multiple public service announcements for the prevention of suicide and furthered The Jason Foundation's mission.

"Coach Fritz and his efforts in suicide prevention and awareness are remarkable and highly valued by The Jason Foundation," remarked Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer for The Jason Foundation. "Suicide is preventable. With the help of Coach Fritz and passionate supporters across the state, we have the opportunity to save a life."

About the Organization:

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI's website. www.jasonfoundation.com

