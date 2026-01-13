Tulavi Therapeutics Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for the allay™ Hydrogel Cap

Contract awarded for products that bring improvement to healthcare industry

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulavi Therapeutics announced its allay™ Hydrogel Cap has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient® the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on review of the allay™ Hydrogel Cap from hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient's client-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient clients its unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient's Innovative Technology Program. Vizient client-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety, or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

"Vizient's Innovative Technology award further validates Tulavi's progress in improving peripheral nerve surgery and the lives of those with peripheral nerve injuries," said Josh Vose, CEO of Tulavi. "We are honored to have our hydrogel technology platform recognized by Vizient's client-led councils as a meaningful innovation that improves clinical care and patient outcomes."

Each year in the U.S., approximately 600,000 amputations and 1.9M peripheral nerve surgeries are performed. When a peripheral nerve is injured or severed during amputation or surgical soft tissue repair, regenerating axons may grow erratically, leading to the development of symptomatic neuromas. Despite advanced surgical techniques, many patients experience chronic phantom or neuroma pain which can significantly impair mobility, prosthetic use, and overall quality of life.1,2,3

The allay™ Hydrogel Cap is built on a proprietary hydrogel platform technology that has been safely used in over 5 million patients worldwide and is now engineered specifically to support nerve healing. allay™ is a novel, fully absorbable, and entirely sutureless surgical device that provides a perfectly conforming barrier to the injured nerve, supporting nerve recovery while reducing the risk of symptomatic neuroma formation. Once deployed, the hydrogel cap remains in place for approximately eight months, protecting the nerve and blocking axonal escape during the critical period of neuroma formation.4

"After a review of the allay™ Hydrogel Cap, Vizient's client-led council agreed this technology offers a unique benefit over other products available in the market today and recommended it for an Innovative Technology contract. We are pleased to award this new contract to Tulavi Therapeutics," said Kelly Flaharty, associate vice president, contract operations for Vizient.

Vizient represents a diverse client base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and has a portfolio that represents more than $140 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with client-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Tulavi Therapeutics

Tulavi Therapeutics, based in Los Gatos, CA, is a privately held medical device company with a mission to redefine peripheral nerve surgery through innovative biomaterial solutions. The company's proprietary in situforming hydrogel technology represents a breakthrough approach to nerve repair and protection, addressing critical unmet needs in peripheral nerve surgery. Tulavi is committed to advancing patient outcomes and improving the standard of care for surgeons treating peripheral nerve injuries.

