Tulcan Announces Investment in A Greater Austin Development

HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulcan, a private equity firm that invests in growth-oriented, lower middle-market companies, announced that it has completed a majority investment in A Greater Austin Development (AGADCO). Based in Austin, AGADCO is Central/South Texas' leading constructer of a wide range of critical civil infrastructure. As part of the transaction, the founder Bobby Finley will complete his retirement and give AGADCO's management team a significant ownership position. Mr. Finley will retain a stake in the company and serve on the company's board of directors. Kerry Collins, CEO, will continue to lead the business together with AGADCO's tenured management team.

Founded 37 years ago, A Greater Austin Development is the region's market leader in civil concrete construction. AGADCO has completed a wide range of infrastructure projects including roads, bridges, water control and drainage structures, water treatment, curbs, sidewalks, dams, athletic facilities, and other civil construction. Caring for its employees is a hallmark of AGADCO's success and it prides itself on being one the safest concrete companies in the United States.

Kerry Collins, who as part of the transaction was promoted from President to CEO, noted, "AGADCO is excited to partner with Tulcan for the continued growth of our business, but we're especially excited for what this means for our customers. This investment from Tulcan will allow us to continue be a part of Austin's growth story. Most of all, this underscores our long-term commitment to be a leader in quality, service, on-time delivery and employee safety.

Founder, Bobby Finley added about Tulcan, "I couldn't have found a better financial partner. It was always my dream to be able to continue what I built with this management team. Tulcan found a way to put it all together for everyone and that makes me really happy."

Tulcan's David Hartland remarked, "A Greater Austin Development is an impressive company and an exciting success story. It fits squarely within Tulcan's strategy of partnering with talented management teams to drive further growth. We are proud to partner with Kerry Collins and the rest of AGADCO's management team. The team's character, successful track record and passion for the business speak for themselves."

About A Greater Austin Development

Founded in 1984 by Bobby Finley, A Greater Austin Development is committed to building better communities by constructing roads, bridges, sidewalks, and parks that make the places we live better. We take pride in our industry-leading reputation for the highest quality workmanship and the best customer service. The company believes strongly in giving back and has donated millions of dollars to fund Austin-area community programs. In 2019 the company received the coveted "Top 200 Safest Companies" award from Texas Mutual Insurance.

About Tulcan

Founded in 2005, Tulcan is a lower middle-market private equity firm based in Houston. In seeking to invest in broad and enduring macrotrends, Tulcan has established a successful track record across several different industries including building products, industrial coatings, construction, and other infrastructure related areas.

SOURCE Tulcan