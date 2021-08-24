Tulip Hill is Proud to Announce Their Expansion to a Second Location in Western Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip Hill Recovery is a renowned treatment center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Since 2016, their mission has been to help people discover their path to recovery from substance and alcohol misuse and the mental health disorders associated with addiction.

Tulip Hill Recovery opens new location for addiction treatment and mental health services in Jackson, Tennessee. CEO Ben Jones

Their CARF accredited services assist individuals in their transition to sobriety - creating a future worth staying sober for. They focus on a dual diagnosis approach that encompasses a person's co-occurring mental health issues to treat the root cause of their addiction rather than just the symptoms.

Tulip Hill Recovery provides an innovative approach to sobriety through tailored treatment plans which include a combination of partial hospitalization (PHP) and intensive outpatient care (IOP). Through customized holistic treatment from our team of expert clinicians, they provide a path to long-term recovery and freedom from addiction.

Ben Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Tulip Hill Recovery, commented:

"We opened Tulip Hill Recovery five years ago in Murfreesboro, TN. I am an individual in long-term recovery that wanted to bring a service to my hometown to help other individuals and families struggling with addiction and untreated mental health disorders. Tulip Hill Recovery is designed to help guide each individual who comes through our doors along their own recovery journey.

We are excited to announce the opening of our second location in Jackson, TN. I lived in Jackson for a year and am proud of the opportunity to serve more individuals in the West Tennessee area.

Our staff has allowed Tulip Hill Recovery to become what it is today. Collectively, we go above and beyond to help our clients heal and grow on a daily basis."

Tulip Hill Recovery is proud to announce its expansion into Jackson, Tennessee. The new center is situated at 228 West Baltimore Street, Jackson, TN, 38301, and offers world-class services to this new area of Tennessee and the individuals and families living there who need their help and support.

They provide gender-specific sober living residences where their clients can receive support and accountability for maintaining long-term abstinence from other recovering clients and staff.

Their second center provides expert clinical treatment to help those struggling with addiction to transition into fulfilling, independent, joyful lives.

Zachary Ragan, Chief Operating Officer of Tulip Hill Recovery, commented:

"We are excited to bring our model of care to the West Tennessee area. Tulip Hill Recovery excels at helping individuals and their families access quality and evidence-based care to treat their addiction, mental health, and trauma."

