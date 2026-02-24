Tully Luxury Travel Announces Modernized Vision and Leadership Expansion, Defining Its Next Chapter in Experiential Luxury

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tully Luxury Travel (TLT) , one of the most influential voices in global luxury travel, today announced a new chapter in its evolution, modernizing operations, deepening its focus on experiential and ultra-luxury travel, and expanding its leadership bench to better serve high-net-worth and discerning travelers worldwide.

Tully Luxury Travel Chief Operating Officer Steven Salm

Central to this evolution is Chief Operating Officer Steven Salm, whose appointment signals a strategic commitment to technology-enabled service, hospitality-driven operational excellence, and the preservation of the discretion and trust that have defined the Tully Difference for more than three decades.

A hospitality visionary known for building design-forward brands and high-performing teams, Salm will lead TLT's next phase of growth—elevating curated access, scaling advisor excellence, and embedding technology that enhances service without compromising the firm's legacy strengths: deep product knowledge, long-standing client relationships, and obsessive attention to detail.

"We've always been about people first—our clients, our designers, and our teams—and that remains our North Star as we evolve," said Salm. "Our goal is to make Tully an effortless extension of our clients' lives: seamless connectivity to designers, real-time access to itineraries, and a highly personalized approach that matches each traveler with the right product and partner. In luxury travel, trust is the ultimate currency, we will earn it, protect it, and elevate it in everything we do."

Strategic Priorities

Modernization and Client Experience

TLT will invest in tools that enable real-time itinerary visualization and simplified booking flows, allowing clients to engage more directly and seamlessly with their designers and travel plans while maintaining the bespoke, discreet service the firm is known for.

Luxury Cruising and Yachting

Responding to growing demand, the firm will deepen partnerships with emerging ultra-luxury small-ship, expedition, and yachting brands, including newly launched branded yachts and explorer-ship experiences. This initiative positions TLT as a top producer and trusted advisor for clients seeking elevated sea-based and expedition travel.

Hospitality-Driven Operational Excellence

Drawing on Salm's experience building and scaling hospitality brands, TLT will apply disciplined operational rigor to supplier relationships and trip execution, focusing on the details that drive loyalty and repeat business from optimal suite and cabin placement to curated shore experiences for multigenerational travelers.

Leadership Built on Trust and Taste

Salm brings decades of experience across hospitality and lifestyle brands. As Founder and CEO of PLANTA, he built a multi-market portfolio celebrated for culinary creativity and guest-centric culture. Previously, as Founder and CEO of Chase Hospitality Group, he led the development and operation of flagship restaurant concepts, and earlier held leadership roles within large-scale operations at Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment.

Across every platform, his hallmark has remained consistent: refined luxury sensibility, disciplined execution, and the ability to recruit, mentor, and inspire exceptional teams. He has been featured by Forbes and was named to Toronto Life's 50 Most Influential list from 2017 to 2019.

"Steven is a builder with exquisite taste and exacting standards," said Mary Jean Tully, Founder and CEO of Tully Luxury Travel. "His leadership accelerates our vision while honoring the trust our clients place in us—the essence of the Tully Difference."

Clive Jacobs, Executive Chairman, added, "Steven's creativity and disciplined execution will power our next stage of evolution. I'm thrilled to partner with him at this pivotal moment as we set a new bar for the future of luxury travel."

A Legacy, Evolved

Founded in Toronto more than 38 years ago, Tully Luxury Travel brings decades of collective experience and firsthand product insight across luxury hotels, bespoke safaris, expeditions, and small-ship cruising. That institutional knowledge—paired with a progressive operational and technological vision—ensures clients receive both the detail-oriented service they expect and the modern conveniences today's travelers demand.

What's Next

A public announcement and refreshed digital experience will roll out in the coming weeks, including the launch of a new landing page for clients and partners to stay informed about new offerings, leadership updates, and strategic product partnerships.

About Tully Luxury Travel

Excellence in travel is not claimed - it is earned. With more than 38 years of experience, Tully Luxury Travel is internationally recognized as a leader in luxury travel. Honored by Forbes, celebrated by Condé Nast Traveler, and regarded as one of the industry's most influential voices, Tully Luxury Travel is known for its deep global relationships, trusted advisory expertise, and highly personalized approach to trip design. Serving a discerning global clientele, the company creates elevated, discreet, and meticulously crafted journeys defined by precision and care.

