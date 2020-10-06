Tulsa Chiropractor Puts People Back Together

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulsa native and seasoned chiropractor Dr Lance Hoose was bound for a career focused on helping others.

His passion began as a desire to attend medical school, which he did at Oklahoma State—until fate stepped in.

During a fundraising event one evening Dr. Hoose became immersed in conversation about chiropractic care, and a following tour of the practice made a lasting impression on him.

Since then Dr Hoose has spent 22 years immersed in chiropractic care, helping patients achieve better overall spinal health.

"I like being able to put someone who crawled into my office back together," he said.

At his Chiropractic Wellness Center in Tulsa, Dr. Hoose focuses on improving patient health through proactive methods and techniques that reduce the risk of pain and illness in the first place.

He's known in his community for being gentle, non-invasive, and quick, yet effective.

"I want my patients to feel better, to get better and to be better," Dr. Hoose said. "When they come into my office I want to be able to fix their problem and make them a healthier person."

Dr. Hoose said that his experience with more than two decades of practice allows him to provide his patients with accurate, quality treatment.

"I've adjusted a lot of people. There's nothing that comes into my office that I haven't seen before and I think that gives me a huge advantage."

At Chiropractic Wellness Center, Dr. Hoose treats patients for various conditions beyond traditional back and neck issues from accidents or injuries, with the overall goal of better spinal health.

This alternative to traditional medicine helps patients achieve and maintain optimal health without medication or surgery. Instead, experts tailor a program designed to target specific needs using highly-effective techniques and services, including chiropractic care, corrective exercises, life advice, nutritional counseling as well as spinal and postural screenings.

All techniques offered are meant to help patients rediscover health and wellness and offer a new sense of balance in their chiropractic journey.

A newer tool Dr. Hoose uses to treat patients is his certification in a highly effective method called the Zone Technique, created and taught by San Francisco-based guru Dr. Peter Goldman.

The technique utilizes six zones related to the body and mind and include the glandular, eliminative, nervous, digestive, muscular and circulatory systems.

"I've always thought I had great results in my practice, but the Zone Technique has taken me to a higher level," he said.

Hoose said that while most of his patients are seen for standard muscular-skeletal issues, the Zone Technique has made his practice more versatile, allowing him to treat even more patients.

"I've had transplant and Parkinson's patients come in for treatment," he said. "With the Zone Technique we're making the whole body feel better."

