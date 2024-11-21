Tulsa Inventor Wins Amazon's "Buy It Now" Game Show with New Travel Accessory to Relieve Arm Fatigue

Armbie®: A Compact, Comfortable Solution for Travelers and More, Created by Entrepreneur Chris Osse

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulsa entrepreneur Chris Osse has captured national attention with his innovative new product, Armbie®, a versatile arm support device designed for comfort in tight spaces. Osse's invention recently won on Amazon Prime Video's game show Buy It Now, earning a spot on the Amazon "Buy It Now" store and a chance to reach travelers, readers, gamers, and more.

The concept for Armbie began on a last-minute international flight when Osse found himself in a cramped middle seat. With no place to rest his arms, he endured days of shoulder pain and knew he needed a solution. "I needed something simple, compact, easy to use, and, most importantly, comfortable," said Osse. "After dozens of prototypes, I created Armbie—a support that's as effective as it is convenient."

Designed to alleviate arm strain, Armbie is perfect not only for travel but also while reading, gaming, at the salon, barbershop, or even in a dentist's chair. Its compact design slips into any bag and can be set up in seconds, making it an ideal companion for anyone seeking comfort on the go.

Armbie's debut on Buy It Now has given it a high-profile platform, capturing national interest and sparking buzz among travel enthusiasts. "Being part of Buy It Now has been an incredible experience," Osse shared. "This win means that Armbie will be available to travelers and comfort-seekers everywhere, and I couldn't be more thrilled."

Whether used on long flights, during gaming sessions, or while enjoying a good book, Armbie brings a new level of comfort to common experiences. Its appeal to a wide range of users makes it a unique addition to Amazon's exclusive "Buy It Now" lineup.

For more information about Armbie, visit armbie.com. To schedule an interview with Chris Osse, email [email protected].

About Armbie:

Armbie® is a Tulsa-based invention by Chris Osse, created to bring relief to anyone needing arm support in compact spaces. The product, now available on Amazon's "Buy It Now" store, is revolutionizing comfort on the go for travelers, gamers, readers, and more.

