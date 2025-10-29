Tulsa Residents Urged to Inspect Sewer Lines Amid Recent Damage Caused by Boring Company

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Tulsa are urged to remain vigilant as recent inspections by Spot On Plumbing have uncovered several cases of damaged sewer lines caused by recent boring activities. The damage has led to severe sewage backups, creating health hazards and costly repairs for affected homeowners.

Damaged Sewer Line from Boring Company. Homeowner had major backup flood their home. Boring companies are not paying for the damages. Professional plumbing team finds damaged sewer line in need of replacement.

Spot On Plumbing has identified instances where a subcontracted boring company has inadvertently bored new cable lines through existing sewer systems. This careless activity has compromised the integrity of many sewer lines, resulting in messy and potentially dangerous sewage backups.

Homeowners are strongly encouraged to take proactive measures to protect their property. It is essential for residents to verify that their sewer lines and water lines have not been affected. If you suspect damage to your plumbing lines, contact a licensed plumbing professional immediately.

Key Precautions for Homeowners:

Be aware of ongoing underground work near your property.





Schedule inspections of your sewer line if you notice any signs of backup, slow drainage, or foul odors.





Work with licensed plumbers to identify and repair any damage promptly.

Spot On Plumbing is committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of Tulsa's sewer systems. They have been serving Tulsa since 2017. Spot On Plumbing holds proper insurance, licenses & can pull permits with the city. We advise residents to stay vigilant and act quickly to prevent or mitigate damage.

For more information or to schedule a sewer line inspection, please contact Spot On Plumbing at 918-703-9488 or visit www.spotonplumbing.com.

About Spot On Plumbing Spot On Plumbing has served the Tulsa community with expert plumbing services, including repairs, inspections, and preventative maintenance. Our team is dedicated to safeguarding residents' homes and health.

Media Contact: Grant Hutchinson, Marketing Coordinator, Spot On Plumbing 918-404-8160, [email protected]

SOURCE Spot On Plumbing