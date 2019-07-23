Tulsa Senior Living Community to Unveil Designer Renovations at Grand Event

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a stylish renovation project, Country Club At Woodland Hills, an upscale senior living community in Tulsa, OK, will host a Grand Unveiling event, offering the public an exciting first look at the new amenities and upgraded common areas.

The event is set for Saturday, July 27, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Country Club At Woodland Hills, 6333 S. 91st East Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74133.

Those in attendance will enjoy live music, chef-prepared appetizers, a champagne toast, cocktail service, and a grand prize giveaway. In partnership with Lions Club International, donations of used glasses and sunglasses will be collected to benefit those in need.

As part of its renovation, the community received upgrades and aesthetic improvements, creating more welcoming spaces for residents and guests to socialize and enjoy life. Exterior enhancements and the installation of a state-of-the-art FitCampSM health and fitness center provide more modern form and function, and coupled with the community's other amenities and award-winning lifestyle programs, deliver an elevated living experience for independent area seniors.

"We are delighted to show these designer renovations to the public," said Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living, which owns and operates the community. "Our vision, and the mission behind this project, was to create a more lifestyle-focused experience that better meets the demands of today's more active, discerning seniors."

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of more than 9,500 existing homes for seniors, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class resort-style communities. The corporate office is located at 27599 Riverview Center Blvd., Suite 201, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. For more information, please visit www.DiscoverySeniorLiving.com.

