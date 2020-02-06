Tulsa Winch Group (TWG) Appoints Arjun Mirdha As President

Arjun has over 24 years of global commercial and P&L leadership experience in construction equipment and industrial markets. He began his career with JCB Excavators Ltd., as a Business Development Manager in the UK, and then held roles of increasing levels of responsibility, with JCB Group, including Deputy Managing Director - Customer Support & Parts Organization in Asia, Executive Vice President - Sales, Marketing and Product Support, USA and President & Chief Executive Officer of JCB North America where he had global product responsibility for skid steer loaders, compact track loaders and military products with multi-site manufacturing operations. His most recent role was Chief Commercial Officer for the Genie brand, Terex Corporation. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) degree from Shriram College of Commerce, New Delhi, India, an MBA (Distinction) from Cardiff Business School in the UK, as well as being a Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant (CPA equivalent), UK.

Arjun stated, "I am excited to join TWG-Dover, with its legacy of iconic global brands, deep entrepreneurial roots, and rich history of dedication to supporting customers with innovative solutions. I am looking forward to working with our talented and dedicated team to help TWG continue to grow globally and deepen brand value for our customers."

About TWG:

For over 91 years, TWG, an operating company of the Dover Corporation, has been a global leader in manufacturing winches, hoists, slewing ring bearings, swing drives, electronic monitoring systems, and more. TWG, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, with a second plant in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and in Bangalore, India. TWG serves the Infrastructure, Energy, Recovery, Natural Resource, and Marine markets, providing a range of essential parts and products across seven model lines: DP Winch, Gear Products, Greer, Pullmaster, LANTEC, Tulsa Winch, and RUFNEK.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

SOURCE Tulsa Winch Group (TWG)