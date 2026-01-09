Tulsa's Route 66 Capital Cruise will be official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Attempt

Adjudicator from Guinness World Records will be on-site

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulsa's Route 66 Capital Cruise: Classic Car Centennial Parade is now hoping to add another adjective to the name:

World-record.

The Capital of Route 66®'s massive celebration for the 100th birthday of Route 66 set for May 30, 2026, will now be an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt, potentially solidifying Tulsa's place in the history books for the Centennial celebration of the Mother Road. A Guinness World Records adjudicator will be on-site to verify the attempt and if a record has been broken.

"In Tulsa, we don't do anything halfway," said Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols. "Making Capital Cruise an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt adds another layer of excitement to what was already going to be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration in The Capital of Route 66®. This will be a true citywide celebration, from north to south and east to west, and we can't wait to show the world how we'll celebrate the Mother Road in Tulsa."

Tulsa's Mother Road Market is the official adjudicator sponsor for Capital Cruise.

"It is an incredible honor to be a part of bringing a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt to Tulsa," said Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation Chief Executive Officer Brian Paschal. "Route 66 is central to Tulsa's identity and a crucial part of our DNA, and setting a world record on the Mother Road in Tulsa during the Centennial year will be a true unprecedented celebration."

The Cruise will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Cars will stage at Tulsa's Expo Square, site of the pre-Cruise Tailgate and Expo on Thursday and Friday.

"I cannot wait for Capital Cruise in Tulsa," said Route 66 Commission Chair and Tulsa City Council Vice Chair Christian Bengel. "Setting an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at the biggest Route 66 Centennial celebration in America is exactly how The Capital of Route 66® should honor the Mother Road. This will be a citywide celebration that pays tribute to the important history of Route 66. The Capital Cruise reflects Tulsa's bold, collaborative spirit in bringing this momentous occasion to life and showcasing our unique contributions to the Mother Road."

The day of the event, cars will leave Expo Square, head north on Yale Avenue, then turn west on 11th Street to begin the 5.5-mile stretch down Route 66.

"If you want to see America, you have to see Oklahoma, and what better way to showcase our state and the city of Tulsa than with the eyes of the world on us," said Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. "I am thrilled to see Tulsa take a leading role in celebrating America's highway for its 100th birthday, and the impact of this event will be felt around the city, state and region for years to come."

Route 66 is routinely top-of-mind for visitors to Tulsa. During calendar year 2025, Route 66 made up nearly 23 percent of all noted interests for visitors to the Visitors Center: Powered by Visit Tulsa.

"All roads lead to The Capital of Route 66® as we prepare for this momentous celebration!" said Renee McKenney, Tulsa Regional Tourism president and senior vice president of tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber. "It is such a great event to bring the world to Tulsa and introduce them to our wonderful culture and community. The Mother Road's Centennial deserves a big kickoff, and we plan to give it one!"

Registration is open for drivers to be in the parade. Cars must be model year 1996 or older to qualify as classic. Click here to register, and for more information, visit capitalofroute66.com.

For Capital Cruise photos and video, click here.

About the Tulsa Route 66 Commission

The Commission supports and assists all ongoing efforts locally and statewide with both public and private entities involved in Route 66 matters. Members also create and help implement specific strategies and plans to encourage economic development and promotion for Route 66. To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/Tulsa66Commission/.

About Visit Tulsa

Visit Tulsa's mission is to attract leisure travel visitors and groups to Tulsa and the surrounding area. By highlighting northeast Oklahoma's unique offerings, Visit Tulsa helps bring 9.7 million visitors and $1.4 billion in economic impact annually (2022, per Tourism Economics). Visit Tulsa provides everything a tourist needs to plan and maximize their trip, including attractions, events, dining, and places to stay. For more information, visit visittulsa.com.

SOURCE Visit Tulsa