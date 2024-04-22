TULU 2024 World Indigenous Tourism Summit Opens in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Gathering 27 Countries to Focus on "Indigenous Cultures and Sustainable Tourism"

TAIPEI, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 World Indigenous Tourism Summit (WITS) opened grandly on April 16 at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center. This summit attracted about 600 participants from 27 countries and regions, making it the largest and most attended edition to date, and reaching a new high in the number of participating countries, demonstrating its growing international influence. Several high-ranking Taiwanese officials, including the Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai, and the Minister of the Council of Indigenous Peoples, Icyang . Parod, attended the event.

2024 World Indigenous Tourism Summit

Focusing on Cultural and Ecological Sustainable Tourism, Implementing "United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples"

According to a report published by "The Icons" this summit's theme is "Sustainable Tourism of Culture and Ecology", aimed at implementing the "United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples " (UNDRIP) and promoting the concept of "responsible tourism". During the conference, industry representatives, government officials, and academic experts from around the world deeply discussed how to foster local tourism by protecting cultural heritage and natural ecosystems. They also examined how tourism activities can effectively contribute to economic benefits, thereby supporting the sustainable development and community building of Indigenous Peoples.

Icyang . Parod: Showcasing Taiwan's Indigenous Culture to the World



In his opening speech, Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan highlighted that Taiwan is not only famous for international landmarks such as Alishan, Sun Moon Lake, and Taipei 101 but also for its unique cultural heritage of 16 indigenous communities. The government fully sponsored the registration fees for all participants at this summit to allow more international friends to explore Taiwan's diverse and rich cultural landscapes through this platform. Icyang . Parod, the Minister of the Council of Indigenous Peoples, chose to deliver his speech in the Amis language, demonstrating the unique charm of indigenous culture. The simultaneous interpretation provided on-site further elevated this cultural confidence to an international audience.

Icyang . Parod warmly welcomed the guests in Amis language:

"Dear friends, thank you for coming from afar to join this grand event. Here, we share not only our land but also our culture and spirit. 'TULU' in our Amis language means 'three', symbolizing the third edition of this summit and representing the convergence and integration of diverse cultures. The theme of this summit is 'Tourism for Cultural and Ecological Sustainability'. We hope that through this gathering, not only will the world see the indigenous culture of Taiwan, but also that we can use international efforts to promote the sustainable development of our culture."

Icyang also mentioned that the indigenous people possess wisdom of coexistence with nature, a precious legacy from their ancestors. Today, everyone is eager to share this wisdom with friends from around the world, together seeking how to maintain cultural identity while achieving a balance between economic development and ecological conservation in modern society.

International Guests Experience Culture and Ecology in Taiwanese Indigenous Tribes

The TULU Summit is initiated by the World Indigenous Tourism Alliance (WINTA) and has been dedicated to promoting indigenous-led tourism development since its first edition in New Zealand, also the second edition in Australia. This platform not only promotes tourism but also serves as an important stage for international cultural exchanges and policy dialogues. Each summit deepens the dialogue and cooperation internationally, fostering the prosperity of indigenous tourism. The organizers' decision to host this event in Taiwan aims to further strengthen global connections and enhance the international visibility of Taiwan and its unique culture.

