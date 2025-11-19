TULU Closes Series A Funding at $37M to Expand Its AI-Powered Product Access Platform

Co-led by GreenSoil PropTech Ventures, Bosch Ventures, and New Era Capital Partners, the new funding will accelerate TULU's global expansion and strengthen TULU Brain, the company's data-driven intelligence engine that fuels usage and engagement.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TULU, the world's leading product access and usage platform providing residents with on-demand access to appliances, essentials, and lifestyle products, today announced an extension of its Series A funding round. The additional $17 million investment, co-led by GreenSoil PropTech Ventures and existing investors Bosch Ventures and New Era Capital Partners, brings TULU's total Series A funding to $37 million. Other existing investors participating in the round include Regeneration. VC, Good Company, Aviv Growth Ventures, and i3 Partners.

Since launching in 2020, TULU has served over 500,000 residents across 60 cities in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Austria, France, Portugal, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. Its subscriber base continues to grow exponentially as the company expands its network of in-building touchpoints to thousands of additional sites worldwide.

Co-founded by Yishai Lehavi and Yael Shemer, TULU enables residents to access shared products on demand, reducing both the cost of living and consumer waste in major cities. With nothing more than a wall in a lobby, lounge, laundry, or bike room, TULU's plug-and-play IoT-based units provide 24/7 access to a variety of brand-name products - from vacuums, VR headsets, and e-scooters to projectors and essential household supplies. Each unit is customized to a building's needs and core tenant base, allowing users to rent or purchase products seamlessly through the TULU app.

Powered by its proprietary AI-driven TULU Brain, the platform translates real usage data into personalized digital experiences, driving resident engagement while delivering valuable insights for landlords and brand partners.

Leading property owners and operators - including Greystar, BGO, Brookfield, RPM, Blackstone, Bozzuto, American Campus, RXR, Willow Bridge, and Related - integrate TULU to elevate resident experience, strengthen leasing performance, and increase renewals. Global brands such as Bosch, Kärcher, Philips, and Anker partner with TULU to reach Gen Z and millennial consumers, expand brand visibility, capture actionable product insights, and advance circularity initiatives.

"Unlike selling a product, where value is proven once, creating a usage habit requires continuous insight and personalization," said Yishai Lehavi, Co-Founder and CEO of TULU. "Today, we're taking TULU into its next phase - on the journey to building a category-defining company that's shaping a new consumption economy. Over the past year, we've embedded AI capabilities that transform usage data into actionable insights - delivering personalized experiences that accelerate user engagement, while giving our brand and property partners unbiased visibility into real-life consumer behavior. Having already become a standard across hundreds of communities worldwide, we're excited for the next chapter of growth and to continue expanding our global footprint."

"Forty-five percent of greenhouse gas emissions come from producing and consuming consumer goods - and much of that consumption happens at home, from manufacturing and packaging to shipping and returns," said Yael Shemer, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer of TULU. "We're building the infrastructure for a new mode of consumption - one that reflects the mindset of Gen Z and millennial consumers and replaces the old ownership model. While overconsumption has turned our homes into hyper-consuming units, TULU is changing the curve, transforming buildings into collective sharing communities. For us, this is only the beginning of reshaping a new way of living - one that is more sustainable and responsible."

"We're excited to co-lead this round and support TULU at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey. The company has built a strong foundation with blue-chip real estate partners, exceptional unit economics, and impressive revenue momentum," explained Gideon Soesman, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Greensoil PropTech Ventures. "In fact, TULU has already been installed at properties owned by our LP network, and we saw an increasing number of residents registering and delivering valuable insights. We look forward to working alongside the TULU team through this journey."

"TULU provides a unique channel for a new mode of consumption that deeply resonates with millennial and Gen Z consumers," explained Dr. Ingo Ramesohl, Managing Director Bosch Ventures. "The shift from ownership to usage is not only transformative, it is essential for advancing circularity. At Bosch Ventures, we see TULU as a key enabler of this sustainable transition. By leveraging AI, TULU is empowering brands to reach consumers more efficiently while adapting products and business models based on real-world behavioral insights."

