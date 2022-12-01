TuLynn Smylie Joins Imagine LA as CEO Jill Bauman Pivots to Co-Founder, Social Benefit

Experienced nonprofit leader will shepherd mission to end generational family poverty and homelessness as founding CEO Jill Bauman transitions to co-lead new sister organization Social Benefit

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine LA (www.imaginela.org), a nonprofit focused on breaking the cycle of family poverty and homelessness, is announcing that TuLynn Smylie has joined the organization as the CEO. Smylie is assuming the role as founding CEO Jill Bauman transitions to co-lead Social Benefit, a new sister organization developing the Social Benefit Navigator and spearheading other systems change initiatives. Smylie was formerly Chief Program Officer for Los Angeles-based The People Concern.

"We are delighted to welcome TuLynn to our growing family," said Bauman. "She brings impeccable experience and deep knowledge around generational poverty and unhoused families – she's the perfect fit to guide Imagine LA through a time of major growth."

"We undertook a long and thorough search for the right person to lead us after Jill's years of stewardship," said Imagine LA Board Chair Joe Takai. "We've found an exceptional new leader in TuLynn."

At The People Concern, Smylie oversaw critical services for unhoused children and adults in Los Angeles County, including ten shelter sites for interim housing, Member Resources, and Health and Wellness. Smylie has also held leadership positions at the Center for the Pacific Asian Family and WomenShelter of Long Beach. She holds a JD from UCLA School of Law and a BA from Columbia University.

Bauman is transitioning to co-found Social Benefit, a sister organization created to develop and launch Imagine LA's innovative Social Benefit Navigator and to pursue other systems-change initiatives.

"It became clear we needed a new structure to address these opportunities," said Bauman. "We wanted to take advantage of them in the most effective way possible, which precipitated my move to Social Benefit, and our desire to hire the best leader to continue our core mission of walking alongside families as they reach for their dreams."

"I am delighted to be a part of this growing and impactful organization," said Smylie. "Jill has done an amazing job creating a strong foundation for Imagine LA. I look forward to building on what she has achieved. Together with our supporters, our staff and our Board, we will continue to change lives and create more equity. Together, we can make a difference."

Imagine LA (www.imaginela.org), headquartered in Los Angeles, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of family poverty and homelessness. Throughout its 16-year history, Imagine LA has created a reputation for success through its innovative Family Partnership Model, in which Imagine LA staff walk alongside families to help them build the skills and relationships to succeed.

