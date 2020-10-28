Tumbl Trak Announces Endorsement of Olympic Medalist Chellsie Memmel

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tumbl Trak, a company who specializes in developing training equipment for gymnastics, cheer, dance and martial arts, is proud to announce the signing of an athlete endorsement contract with World Champion & Olympic Medalist, Chellsie Memmel.

Chellsie Memmel

Tumbl Trak's relationship with Chellsie and her family goes back decades. In August of 2020, when Chellsie announced her comeback to competitive gymnastics, the company knew right away they wanted Chellsie to join their team. As Chellsie documents her journey, one can see how she uses many Tumbl Trak's training products like the Laser Beam, Air Floor, Pit Pillows, and Quick Flex Bar throughout the videos on her social media channels.

"Chellsie's story has inspired us on many different levels. She is not only an extraordinary athlete who is paving the way for gymnasts to continue to compete into adulthood, she is a wonderful role model for women of all ages" said Stacy Finnerty, CEO of Tumbl Trak. "She has inspired women from around the country to embrace physical fitness while still focusing on being a wife, mother and businesswoman. Chellsie's story exudes positivity and we are looking forward to partnering with her to take her remarkable career to the next level."

About Chellsie Memmel:

Chellsie Memmel is the 2005 world all-around champion and the 2003 world champion on the uneven bars. She was a member of the United States women's gymnastics silver medalist team at the 2008 Olympics. She is currently training in hopes of making the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Chellise has become a social media star as she's documented her comeback on her Instagram and YouTube channels: Chellsie's Adult Gymnastics Journey featuring her popular Chellsie [fitness] Challenges.

About Tumbl Trak:

Coaches, teachers, athletes, and families are the inspiration for our work here at Tumbl Trak. Our story began in the late '80s with a focus on how our products could help create training environments in the sport of gymnastics that would reduce spotting for coaches, increase the number of reps an athlete could perform, as well as help them prevent overuse injuries. With continual product innovation over the years and an emphasis on educating both coach and athlete, we feel we have developed a successful recipe for how any athlete can TRAIN SMART.

