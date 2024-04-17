7 out of 8 largest multifamily housing property managers as ranked by the National Multifamily Housing Council use Tumble.

First-of-its-kind smart laundry company makes laundry day easier and transforms shared laundry places into NOI-generating assets.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tumble, the smart laundry technology platform, today announced that it has secured a patent for its technology platform. Seven out of eight top multifamily housing property managers have adopted the platform following the issuance of the patent that differentiates the platform in the shared laundry places industry.



Tumble Smart Laundry Secures Key Technology Platform Patent Resulting in Adoption by Top Property Management Companies Tumble Smart Laundry Secures Key Technology Platform Patent Resulting in Adoption by Top Property Management Companies

Tumble was selected to participate in The PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Program Fall 2020 cohort. The program exclusively supports veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs building highly scalable startup companies — ranging from the idea stage through to Series A and beyond.

Founded in 2019 by U.S. Marine Corps veteran Scott Patterson to transform multifamily laundry rooms into a fully digital experience, Tumble's smart laundry technology gives apartment residents mobile-first functionality to check machine availability, pay cashless and get cycle status notifications.

"We take great pride in the recognition and protection of our intellectual property and are excited to continue leading the way with groundbreaking innovations in the industry," said Patterson. "Our commitment also extends to vigorously defending our patented solution within the laundry sector against any violations."

Serving San Francisco residents, Tumble Pickup & Delivery is the fastest on-demand laundry service in the city. Tumble partners with DoorDash to power unparalleled turnaround times – laundry picked up within 30 minutes of placing an order, delivered back in under four hours.

"It's been a privilege to support Scott and Tumble through our Veteran Entrepreneur Program," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren. "As a veteran-led company leveraging technology solutions to provide customers with an unmatched user experience, it is a prime example of the innovative startups we are proud to elevate."

About Tumble

Serving San Francisco residents, Tumble Pickup & Delivery is the fastest on-demand laundry service in the city. Tumble partners with DoorDash to power unparalleled turnaround times – laundry picked up within 30 minutes of placing an order, delivered back in under four hours. Founded in 2019 to transform multifamily laundry rooms into a fully digital experience, Tumble's smart laundry technology also gives apartment residents mobile-first functionality to check machine availability, pay cashless and get cycle status notifications. To learn more about Tumble Pickup & Delivery, visit jointumble.com. To get Tumble for laundry rooms, visit tumble.to.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $50 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, allowing 99% of incoming donations to go directly to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation; Tumble