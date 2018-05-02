Tumblers Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2026; Convenience Stores Emerge to Represent Most Attractive Segment in Terms of Revenue by 2026 End - TMR

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Growing demand for customization and on-the-go drinkware helps in the growth of the tumblers market. Tumblers reduce the possibility of spillage and have various advantages over conventional cups. Consumers are moving towards convenient products with the changing lifestyle. Manufacturers come up with various innovations in tumblers such as vacuum tumblers with double wall which allows consumers to keep their beverage hot or cold for an extended period of time.

The global push for making the shift towards reusable products and packaging solutions has led to an increasing preference for tumblers and related products. On the basis of product type, steel tumblers segment accounts for the largest market share of tumblers market due to growth in the technological advancements to overcome the existing challenges. On the basis of capacity of tumblers, 12 to 20 oz capacity segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the basis of sales channel, convenience stores dominates the market of global tumblers market.

APAC region is estimated to account for the largest share in tumblers market due to change in lifestyle and consumer preferences in this region. The MEA region is estimated to contribute less but have a rapidly growing market share in tumblers market. Growth in tumblers market in Latin America region is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.

The market players that have been profiled include - Tupperware Brands Corporation, Pelican Products, Inc., CamelBak Products, LLC, Can't Live Without It, LLC (S'well Bottle), Thermos, LLC, Evans Manufacturing, Inc., Hydro Flask, Ee-Lian Enterprise (M) Sdn. Bhd., Cool Gear International, LLC, Klean Kanteen, Inc., Yeti Coolers, LLC, O2COOL, LLC, Bubba Brands, Inc., and Lock&Lock Co., Ltd.

The report analyses the key drivers and restraints, as well as the tumblers market trends, and performs impact analysis based on the average weighted model. Globally, the tumblers market has been segmented on the basis of product type, capacity, sales channel, and region. The segmentation is as follows:

By Product Type

Steel Tumblers

Plastic Tumblers

Glass Tumblers

By Capacity

Up to 12 oz

12 to 20 oz

20 to 30 oz

Above 30 oz

By Sales Channel

Hyper/super Market

Convenience Stores

Online Sales

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

