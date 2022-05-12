Tumbles Naples Children's Gym Opening Just in Time for Summer

NAPLES, Fla. , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new children's gym opening just as the 2021/22 school year comes to an end. Tumbles Naples will serve children ages 4 months to 12 years. The opening will provide much needed availability for parents that have been facing 1 to 2 year waiting lists in town.

Owner, Michael Webster, a Naples native, decided on bringing the franchise to the area when he was looking for activities for his daughter, aged 3 years old at the time. "Besides the few mainstays we have been to over and over again, I kept running into full classes and 1 to 2 year waits."

The new children's gym will provide parent participation classes and independent classes from 4 months old up to age 12. Webster noted, "We provide a safe, non-competitive environment where children can build their confidence and learn new skills." There are several styles of classes being offered - Gymnastics, Sports Prep, Ninja Warrior, and STEAM to name a few. In addition to classes, Tumbles will offer Summer Camps, Birthday Parties and Open Gym.

The new gym will be located at 2426 Vanderbilt Beach Rd in STE 530 - a few doors down from the original Il Primo Pizza and Wings location. You can contact Tumbles Naples for more information at 239 591-4888.

