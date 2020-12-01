Tumblr Launches LOUDR, New Advocacy Group Supporting Marginalized Voices, with 10 Percent Donation of Top Ad Inventory

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tumblr — the social platform for Gen Z creators, curators and fans — this Giving Tuesday launches LOUDR, a new program which pledges 10 percent of its top advertising unit to amplify the voices of advocacy-focused nonprofit organizations. With a focus on Black, indigenous and people of color, LGBTQ+ communities, and mental health advocacy groups, the initiative launched with two prominent nonprofits: Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation and the National Alliance for Media Literacy Education (NAMLE).

Activism has always been Tumblr's core . As the home of youth internet culture, the platform for years has connected its users to their passions , interests , and, most importantly, meaningful social causes. This dedication to activism has only strengthened over recent years as Gen Z has taken the lead in creating meaningful social change; nearly half (48%) of Tumblr's active users are Gen Z. From March for our Lives to Black Lives Matter , Tumblr has taken every opportunity to educate and empower its young community to activate their voices through the platform. Through LOUDR, Tumblr is doubling down on its commitment to empower its communities' activism and fight on their behalf by directly supporting these organizations and charities.

"Tumblr's earliest users have always been at the forefront of amplifying marginalized communities, and this passion for advocacy has only grown more powerful on Tumblr as Gen Z has emerged as a major force of activism around the world," said Victoria McCullough, Head of Social Impact and Policy at Tumblr. "Just as the communities on Tumblr have celebrated diversity and inclusion, and have educated and empowered underrepresented voices, we feel that Tumblr must also lead by example in supporting and amplifying the critical perspectives of these communities."

Selected partners will have their ad placed on one of Tumblr's most viewed advertising components, the Tumblr Sponsored Day, which millions of Tumblr users will see at the top of their dashboards. For organizations that don't have the means to develop creative, Tumblr will tap its community of Creatrs to create bespoke creative art for the ads.

Through LOUDR, Tumblr will seek to not only amplify the voices of established organizations, but also emerging nonprofits that critically need exposure and connection to Tumblr's advocacy-minded audience. Earlier stage nonprofits are especially encouraged to apply for participation in this initiative.

Organizations looking to partner with Tumblr and participate in LOUDR can email: [email protected] .

About Tumblr

Tumblr is a defining global social media platform for Gen Z creators, curators and fans, and is the pulse of the internet and an igniter for what's trending for millions young people around the world. Part microblogging platform, part social network, Tumblr is a vibrant, global community at the epicenter of digital culture. Tumblr is a subsidiary of Automattic , the founders of WordPress , WooCommerce and many other tools that power the internet today. Follow Tumblr on Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

